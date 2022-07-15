New Rome head coach Scott Carter said volleyball isn't the first sport most young girls play during their first few years of organized athletics, and that is what made this week at Lady Wolves Youth Volleyball Camp so important.
Carter, who was announced as the Lady Wolves' new head coach back in February, his assistants and varsity players hosted a little more than 20 youngsters this week for camp, and they used the time to introduce the game to those campers as well as help them improve on their skills.
"These kids are playing a lot of other sports at a young age, whether it's basketball, tee-ball, softball, gymnastics, but volleyball isn't usually the one they start with because it's just not available," said Carter. "That's why this week is extremely important because we want to show them at a young age that they can look at volleyball as an option for them. We want them to be excited about the game. It can be intimidating for younger girls just because of the speed of the game, all the techniques and everything else, but we want to show them they can learn it quickly and have fun playing volleyball."
The camp was open to third through eighth-graders and ran from Monday through Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. each night. Carter said they ended up with a group of 22 total campers, and he is looking forward to seeing the camp grow over the next several years.
"It was our first year doing it, and we were just trying to get some interest but we ended up with a pretty good size group this year," said Carter. "When I coached in Ohio our camp started out pretty small like this but by the third or fourth year we had around 100 kids. That's what we want to do here. We want to grow our numbers each year we have it."
The camp was a mixture of teaching, drills, competitions, games and making sure the campers had some fun as well according to Carter. He said having his varsity players there was also a positive as it gave the campers something aspire to in the future.
"It's definitely a combination of trying to get some good training and work in and having fun too, especially for the younger ages," said Carter. "You've really got to walk the line by doing something to keep them interested and also helping them get better. We had all our varsity girls there, and I think that's good for them and the campers. It gives them a chance to coach a little bit and interact with those younger girls. It's good to build those relationships because you want to see those younger girls looking up to our players and maybe saying 'I want to do what they are doing someday.'"
Carter will begin his first season as Rome head coach in early August as the Lady Wolves are trying to build off a 24-14 record and state tournament appearance in 2021.