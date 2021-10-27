As he stood in the tunnel getting ready to run onto the field to play football for the first time on a Sunday afternoon in front of nearly 70,000 fans, Mason Kinsey didn't let his emotions get in the way.
After all, this is what he dreamed about for as long as he can remember – playing in the NFL.
And that dream officially came true on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., when Kinsey, wearing No. 12, made his professional debut playing for the Tennessee Titans in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs with his family and friends present, becoming the first Berry College product to play in the NFL.
"I wasn't nervous, just excited. It's just ball at the end of the day," Kinsey, who carved his name in Berry's football record book by the time he graduated in 2020, said this week about his first appearance in an NFL game, one the Titans won by defeating the Chiefs 27-3.
"I've dreamed about this for a long time," he said, "and now I got to go out and do it for real."
Kinsey, who opened the season earning a spot on Tennessee's practice squad, was activated by the Titans the Saturday before the game, and saw action as a punt returner – KC punted twice and on the second one Kinsey made a clean fair catch – and as a wide receiver for a handful of plays, including one where he blocked a defender to the outside to help Titans running back Derrick Henry break free for a gain.
"I love this team. I was happy to get back with them," said Kinsey, who originally signed with the Titans as a rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, was waived by the team that September, then signed with New England for the remainder of the 2020 season before being resigned by Tennessee last January.
"I just do the same things that got me here," he said. "You know what to do. It's a job."
Doing his job as a football player is something Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski well knows is a trait Kinsey has been blessed with.
When the Demorest, Ga., native arrived on campus after graduating from Habersham Central High, Kinsey developed into a potent weapon for the Vikings during his career, one that ended with the 5-foot-10, 198-pound reviver appearing in 43 games – he started in 35 of them – and amassed a total of 203 receptions for 3,343 yards and 50 touchdowns, all which set records at Berry and in the Southern Athletic Association.
"He wasn't going to be denied," Kunczewski said of Kinsey, a three-time All-SAA First Team selection for Berry where brother Garrett Kinsey is now a senior playing for the Vikings. "His work ethic is outstanding, but you've got to be talented to go this far."
The coach knew he had someone special when Kinsey stepped foot on campus, but it was until the spring of 2019 did Kunczewski realize that the speedy receiver with great moves and hands drew the attention of NFL scouts when he accompanied Kinsey to West Georgia in Carrollton for a Junior Day camp.
"I remember exactly when I knew he had a shot," Kunczewski said. "It was cold and drizzly morning and because West Georgia has a natural turf field and it was wet, we went to Carrollton High where they have an artificial turf to run the 40-yard sprint.
"I will always remember that after Mason ran, the look on one of the scout's face when he looked at his stopwatch. I knew then Mason had the chance to play. And when Mason played in the Shrine Bowl against FBS Division I players, he fit right in," the coach said. "That's when it became even more real.
"It's great publicity for Berry and our program, but it's greater for Mason and his family. It's just a great story."
"It's everything that I wanted," said Kinsey. "Without Berry, I wouldn't here. They believed in me."