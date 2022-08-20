The Unity Christian Lions opened the season with a home win over Young Americans Christian while the Coosa Eagles dropped a tough one to Southeast Whitfield on Friday night.
Here's some info in each of the games:
Unity Christian 52, Young Americans Christian 42
The Lions made the plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter to earn a hard-fought victory to open the season 1-0 on Friday night at Grizzard Park.
Unity Christian was in a tough battle with the score tied 36-36 early in the fourth quarter after the game was delayed due to weather, but the home team outscored the visiting Eagles 16-6 from that point on to seal the win.
The Lions will look to carry the momentum into next week as they travel to take on Central Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7
After the game was tied 7-7 at the half, Southeast Whitfield scored the only points of the second half to send the Eagles to a tough loss on their home field to open the 2022 season.
Coosa scored on a Josh Dixon quarterback sneak midway through the second quarter to answer an earlier Southeast Whitfield touchdown and tie the game. But it was the Raiders who got a third-quarter touchdown run from Anthony Ramirez, and that proved to be the game-winner.
The Eagles' offense put together multiple drives deep into Southeast Whitfield territory but fumbled the ball away inside the 10 in the first quarter, were stopped on downs late in the second quarter and fumbled the ball away at the Raider 9 yard line early in the fourth quarter.
Coosa will be on the road next Friday as they visit Woodland with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.