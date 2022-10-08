Both the Darlington Tigers and Unity Christian Lions remained unbeaten on the season on Friday night with impressive road victories.
Here are some details on each of the game:
Darlington 48, Chattooga 21
The Tigers (7-0, 3-0 Region 7-A Division I) used its well-balanced offense to build a big lead early and coast to a region victory on the road in Summerville on Friday.
Darlington saw six different players find the end zone for touchdowns, including a huge night from D'Marion Floyd who had 146 yards on 10 carries with two TDs, including a 68-yard score.
Tigers' quarterback Jack Good was solid once again as well, completing 8-of-10 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns as Braden Bell, Tommy Bethel and Bowden Owens all hauled in TD receptions.
Talan Shirey also made his mark in the special teams department with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Darlington will return home next Friday to host a big region rivalry matchup as Pepperell makes the short trip to Chris Hunter Stadium in a matchup of two teams that are unbeaten in 7-A Division I.
Unity Christian 56, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy 30
The Lions (7-0) led by 16 at the half but were able to put some more distance between themselves and their opponent over the final two quarters to seal a road victory on Friday and maintain an unblemished record in 2022.
Unity Christian led 40-24 at halftime before its defense played a stellar second half, shutting down host Johnson Ferry Christian Academy's offensive unit.
"It was a very tough game early," said Unity Christian head coach David Humphreys. "We made some defensive adjustments at the half and shut down their offense."
The Lions were led by quarterback Evan Whiteside who ran for five touchdowns and threw for one as well. Thatcher Hall added a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.
Unity Christian will be off next week before hosting Fideles Christian at Grizzard Park on Oct. 21.