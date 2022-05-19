Makenzie Flynt said she knows that a challenge awaits her as she moves into her new role as head softball coach at Rome High, but it's a challenge she is ready to fully embrace.
Flynt was officially introduced as the new head softball coach on Wednesday afternoon by Rome athletic director Chris Boden at a meet and greet at the Rome College and Career Academy. She takes over for Zach Lance who resigned earlier this month to pursue other opportunities.
Flynt served as an assistant coach at Rome the last two seasons and has been a volunteer assistant at Berry during the 2022 season as well. She played for the Vikings before graduating in 2020.
"I'm really excited," said Flynt of the opportunity. "To come from being an assistant here the last two years and also the opportunity to be a volunteer assistant at Berry, I feel like I've really grown my coaching skills during that time. I want to bring what I've learned to this job and try to help grow and improve the program. I'm still young and have a lot to learn, but this is a great opportunity.
"I know the girls here are familiar with me so I think that will help as I move into the head-coaching role. We're moving into a tough region this coming season, but we're going do everything we can to compete and have success."
Flynt played high school softball at Northview High before her college career at Berry. She currently teaches third grade at East Central Elementary.
Boden said he is looking forward to what Flynt can accomplish with the program after coming into this opportunity with her background specifically in softball.
"We're super excited," said Boden. "We know she is going to love and focus on this one sport. We have a lot of coaches that coach multiple sports, and there is nothing wrong with that either. But we know she is going to give all her energy and passion to coaching softball and put everything she has into it. I think she will add a lot to the program. She has a lot of good ideas that we've already discussed. She's already learned a ton from helping here and at Berry so we're excited about what she is going to bring to lead our girls."
Rome is coming off a 2021 season in which they won just three games, and they will be moving into a new region for the 2022 season. They will be competing in Region 6-AAAAAA along with Allatoona, Creekview, Etowah, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock. Flynt said she is expecting a tough challenge, but all she is looking for from her players is to give it everything they have.
"One thing I want as coach is for my players to give full effort all the time," said Flynt. "Whether it's a practice or a game, that's the kind of effort I want. We want the girls to be ready for anything. We're entering into a tough region, but we're going to do whatever we can to be ready. This year I really want the girls to rely on each other and build on one another.
"I think my expectation is to have a goal and achieve a goal. That means to have a goal every day and try to achieve it, and if we don't achieve it, we'll talk about how to fix that. Our main goal is to become a team and do the little things instead of focusing on big things."
Boden echoed those thoughts about the program showing steady improvement moving forward.
"We just want to keep getting better," said Boden. "We are going into a super-challenging region so we know we're going to have to crawl before we walk and walk before we run. It's going to take some time, but we just want to show continuous improvement."
Next up on the schedule for Flynt and the Lady Wolves will be try-outs for the upcoming 2022 season, which will be held next week. Flynt will then begin her first season as head coach in August.