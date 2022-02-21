Darlington pitcher Logan Floyd had a strong day on the mound on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader to help his team earn a split against Adairsville.
Floyd pitched a complete-game, three-hitter while only allowing one run (unearned) and striking out 13 to earn the win as Darlington defeated Adairsville 3-1. Floyd also contributed in a big way offensively as he had two hits, including a double, and drove in all three runs.
Also contributing at the plate was Slade Clevenger with two hits and a run scored, and Thomas Bethel and Ashton Albers with a hit and a run scored apiece.
The victory was a nice way to bounce back after Darlington (2-2) dropped Game 1 of the doubleheader 5-0 to Adairsville. Caleb Butler pitched well despite taking the loss as he went 3 1-3 innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two. Butler also had two hits at the plate.
Hill Shropshire came in to provide 3 2-3 innings of solid relief on the mound as he allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out five.
“The first game was very lackadaisical on our part offensively and defensively,” said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. “Caleb again pitched well enough for us to have an opportunity to win the game. It was great to see the team bounce back in the second game, only committing one error and obviously Logan’s dominance on the mound. He had great command and location on all his pitches. Striking out 13 is a great feat. The team did a great job righting the ship in the second game, getting timely hits when we needed them.”
Darlington will be on the road again on Wednesday for another non-region contest at Coosa starting at 4 p.m.
In other recent spring sports action:
BASEBALL Model earns doubleheader sweep to open season
Model started their season off on the right foot on Saturday as they earned wins over Heard County and Armuchee in a home doubleheader.
The Devils (2-0) defeated Heard County 4-2 in the first game of the day as Davis Chastain picked up the win on the mound after going three innings and allowing no runs on just one hit while striking out four. Jace Armstrong came on to earn the save as he pitched the final four innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out three.
At the plate in Game 1, Chance Minshew led the way with two hits and two RBIs. Winston Cash added a double and an RBI, and Jacob Brock also drove in a run. Jake Ashley had a hit and drew a walk as well.
In the Devils second game of the afternoon, they defeated Armuchee 9-0 behind a combined shutout from four pitchers. Frank Curry got the win as he went three innings and gave up two hits with two strikeouts. Brock came on in relief to pitch two scoreless innings and allowed one hit while striking out four, and Minshew and Landon Cantrell each pitched a scoreless inning of relief as well.
At the plate in Game 2, Minshew added two more hits, including a double, and a run scored, Armstrong had a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, Ashley contributed a double and an RBI and Brock had a hit and an RBI. Brant Pace also had a hit and scored a run.
The Devils are scheduled to be on the road on Tuesday to take on Lovett at 5:30 p.m.
Rome 4, Ridgeland 2
The Wolves went on the road on Saturday and pulled out a solid non-region victory with strong pitching and timely hitting.
Rome (2-1) got five strong innings from Carson Atkins on the mound as he earned the win after giving up one run and striking out seven. Jonathan Vigoa picked up the save as he pitched the final two frames and gave up one run while striking out four.
Offensively, Joe Wilkinson had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, and Vigoa also had a multi-hit day with a double amongst his two knocks. Josh Ellard added a hit and an RBI, Will Black had a sac fly and Reece Fountain and Bryson Bridges both had a hit.
Rome will host Christian Heritage on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Coosa swept by Phoenix in doubleheader
The Eagles hosted Sonoraville for two games on Saturday and came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard in both, losing 6-2 in Game 1 and 3-1 in Game 2.
In the first game, Coosa (1-2) got two hits from Trent Cantrell, including a double, to lead the offense. Andrew Earwood added a hit and an RBI, and Cody King, Gavin East, Hayden McBurnett and Ryan Smith also had a hit. Payce Smith contributed an RBI.
On the mound, East got the start and went 5 2-3 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out five. McBurnett came on in relief to toss the final 1 1-3 innings and gave up one unearned run on one hit.
The second game was competitive throughout as Sonoraville scored early, but Coosa rallied to tie it with a run in the fourth inning. The Phoenix scored single runs in the fifth and sixth and held on for the win.
Cantrell pitched well for the Eagles despite taking the loss as he went five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out six. Earwood pitched two innings in relief and gave up one run on one hit while striking out two.
Cantrell had the big bat at the plate for Coosa in Game 2 also as he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer. King contributed two hits.
Coosa is back home on Wednesday to host Darlington at 4 p.m.
SOCCER Rome boys 4, Northwest Whitfield 1
The Wolves put together another strong effort on their home field to earn a non-region victory on Friday.
Scoring goals for Rome (5-0) were Gonzalo Lemus, Victor Valencia, Junior Morente and Isaac Vardy.
“The defensive line continues to do a fantastic job making sure they stop any opponents’ opportunity to advance and score while the midfield distributed great passes to the forwards.
“The player of the match was Isaac Vardy. His consistency, skills and leadership, both on and off the field make this senior athlete unique and a great asset to this program.”
Rome will be on the road for their next game on Friday as they face a tough test against Dalton at 7:30 p.m.