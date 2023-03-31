Logan Floyd did everything for the Darlington Tigers on Thursday except drive the team bus.
And the only reason that didn't happen is because the Tigers were playing a home game.
The senior from Adairsville had another big day for Darlington, leading the Tigers on the mound and at the plate in an 11-0 shutout win over visiting Dade County in a Region 7-A Division I game. The win comes on the heels of the Tigers' 14-0 pasting of Dade County on Tuesday, and Darlington had a chance to complete the sweep today with a win in on Friday.
The victory pushed the Tigers over .500 for the season at 11-10 overall and 6-5 in the region.
Floyd's big afternoon Thursday saw him pitch a shutout on the mound, going five innings and allowing only one hit -- a soft single in the fifth inning -- while striking out seven and walking just one. At the plate, he went a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
"I think Logan really set the tone early with how aggressively he pitched," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "It's also nice to score a few runs right off the bat, and I think that gave us some momentum and set the tone offensively. It's good to have some big innings, and everyone was out there contributing today. We played well in the field, we were aggressive on the bases early, and it was just a great all-around effort offensively and defensively."
Floyd didn't allow a baserunner for Dade County (8-10, 3-5 in region) until two were out in the third inning, and that came on a walk. He had three perfect 3-up, 3-down innings in the first, second and fourth, and then emphatically finished three different innings with strikeouts.
At the plate, Darlington came out of the gates swinging. The Tigers collected 11 hits in the game (shortened to five innings due to the run-rule), including five extra-base hits.
Darlington went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first on a triple by Slade Clevenger, a double by Floyd and a triple by Talan Shirey -- who later came home on a wild pitch by Dade County's Jax Guinn.
Guinn was the losing pitcher for the game, going only two and 2/3 innings while giving up nine runs (six earned) on eight hits with three walks.
In the second inning, Darlington got a single by Briant Powell and a walk by Ashton Albers that brought Myles Twyman to the plate. Twyman laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, but Guinn tried to field it and throw quickly to first base. However, the throw sailed wide of the bag and rolled all the way to the right field foul fence before the Wolverines could retrieve the ball. All three runners motored home, giving the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
Five batters later, Bagley Larry hit a two-run single to right center field to push the lead to 8-0. Larry advanced to second on a balk and came home on Hill Shropshire's RBI single.
In the third inning, Thomas Bethel singled and later scored on a Floyd double, and Clevenger drew a walk and eventually came home on a Larry sacrifice fly.
Clevenger finished 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored, while Shirey was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs.
Of Darlington's nine starters, seven of the nine recorded at least one hit and eight of the nine scored a run.
The Tigers and Wolverines finished their series Friday at Dade County. Darlington then has a three-game set with Chattooga next week starting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Darlington.
"Our team's energy has been great lately, and we've definitely played well this week," Matt Larry said. "It's been good to get in a rhythm offensively, and we'll just try to keep carrying it over into the next few weeks."
In other prep baseball action on Thursday:
Coosa 8, Armuchee 3
The Eagles evened the region series with win thanks to several runs over the final few innings at Armuchee.
Coosa (9-11, 6-5 7-A Division I) trailed 3-1 after one inning but scored single runs in the second and third to tie the game. The Eagles then scored five runs over the final three frames to pull away for the victory which came after Armuchee winning the series opener 9-3 on Tuesday.
The teams met again on Friday at Coosa in the rubber match.
Gavin East tossed a complete game for the Eagles on Thursday as he went seven innings for the win and allowed three runs on three hits with six strikeouts. He also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
Trent Cantrell led the bats for Coosa as the senior was 3-for-5 with a pair of homers, five RBIs and three runs scored. Cord Youngblood contributed a double and an RBI, and Andrew Earwood had a pair of hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Andrew Holt also had a hit and drove in a run.
Armuchee (10-9, 4-4) was led offensively by Luke Lively and Blake Mathis who each had a hit and an RBI. Chandler Desanto reached base twice on hit-by-pitches and scored a run.
Lively took the loss on the mound after pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing six runs on eight hits.
After the teams wrapped up the series on Friday, Coosa will visit Irwin County on Wednesday for a non-region contest starting at 5:30 p.m. while Armuchee opens a three-game region series against Trion on Tuesday on the road at 5 p.m.