Darlington's boys dominated in Region 7-A Division I this season, rolling to an unbeaten record in region play, and junior guard D'Marion Floyd and head coach Nathan West each played big roles in that success.
The pair was rewarded for its contributions this past week as it earned top honors when the 7-A Division I All-Region Teams were selected by the region's coaches. Floyd was named the region's Player of the Year, and West was picked as the region's Coach of the Year.
Joining Floyd on the All-Region First Team were Darlington teammates Jack Bell and Szymon Paluch.
Other local First-Team selections on the boys side included Armuchee's Trenton Cothran, Coosa's Joseph Richardson and Pepperell's DJ Rogers.
Darlington's Braden Bell and Joe Womack were each picked to the Second Team along with Pepperell's Alex Rhoades and Coosa's Ashton Williams.
Locals named Honorable Mention included Darlington's Mackay Rush, Coosa's Josh Dixon, Armuchee's Jordan Joyce and Pepperell's Gage Owens.
On the girls' side Darlington's Georgeanna Dempsey and JyJy Johnson each were picked to the First Team after helping the Lady Tigers claim the top spot in the region standings for the regular season.
Also named to the First Team locally were Armuchee's Jaslyn Edwards and Bailey Tomlin, Pepperell's Morgan Willingham and Coosa's Abby Jacobs.
Darlington's Caroline Brewster, Pepperell's Kaitlyn House and Armuchee's Tori Vitello each earned Second Team honors.
Darlington's Allie Cordell, Pepperell's Aysia Day, Armuchee's Maggie Duke and Coosa's Brooke McClellan rounded out the local selections as Honorable Mention.
Trion's I'Ziah McCutchins was named the girls All-Region Player of the Year, and Chattooga head coach Alvah Beasley took home Coach of the Year honors.
The rest of the girls First Team included Chattooga's Addyson Daniel and Makiya Parrish and Dade County's Brooklyn Konrad and Ali Thompson. Filling out the Second Team were Trion's Ransley Lawrence and Kinzleigh Turner and Dade County's Andi Norwood.
The rest of the girls Honorable Mention picks were Dade County's Adilynn Gross, Dalton Academy's Saniah Nunez, Chattooga's Addie Veatch and Trion's Aubree Weaver.
The rest of the boys First Team picks included Dade County's Brody Cooper, Trion's Josh Cornett and Greyson Patty and Chattooga's Dan Meyer and Trey Smith. Completing the Second Team were Trion's Austin Cornett, Chattooga's Brady Groce and Bowden Heathcock and Dalton Academy's Malik Holland.
Other Honorable Mention picks were Dalton Academy's Canon Baker, Chattooga's Tequarius Gibson, Dade County's Levi Moreland and Trion's Logan Stokes.
In other prep basketball news:
Rome's Keith, Griffin lead All-Region picks
Rome's Cameron Keith and Breana Griffin were each named to the 6-AAAAAA All-Region boys and girls First Team, respectively, this week when the team was selected by the region's coaches.
Also earning honors for the Rome boys were Second Team pick Braxton Wade and Honorable Mention pick Jamiel Williams.
Rome's Jermiya Winston was picked as girls Honorable Mention as well.