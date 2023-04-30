Two phenomenal pitching performances, including a no-hitter and a two-hitter, timely defensive plays and batters working the count, taking walks and getting key hits helped Darlington sweep Tallulah Falls on Friday afternoon in the opening round of the Class A Division A1 state playoffs, 10-0 and 11-0.
In the opening game, the Indians and Tigers were locked in a pitcher’s duel into the fourth inning between the Tigers’ Logan Floyd and Talluluah’s Rohaje Pinder. In the first three innings, neither pitcher gave in to hitters and neither allowed a hit and each only allowed a single baserunner.
The fourth inning proved to be the turning point though. After getting the first batter to ground out, Tallulah Falls' next hitter walked, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and stole third base, giving the Indians a serious scoring threat on third base with one out.
Darlington pitcher Logan Floyd dug deep and battled back from a 2-0 count to strike out the next batter and then needed only four pitches to get the next Indians' hitter to strike out, preserving the shut out and the no-hitter.
“I knew Tallulah Falls could run a lot. I was trying to keep them at first, but they got to third. I knew how big that was. At that time, we hadn’t gotten anything going on offense. I didn’t know how hard it was going to be to score runs on them,” Floyd said. “When I got those two strikeouts, I feel like that was the turning point in the game and got the energy going back in our favor.”
The Tigers' Slade Clevenger got hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the fourth inning, bringing Floyd to the plate. The senior wasted no time as he blasted the first pitch he saw deep over the left field wall. Floyd was so confident the ball was leaving the park that he took four slow steps to first base before tossing his bat and circling the bases, handing the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
“A week ago, I hit one similar to the same ball and I got robbed. So I was like this can’t happen again. I knew that one was gone,” Floyd said. “To be in a playoff series at home to be able to hit that and kind of spark our offense was an incredible feeling.”
After two outs for the Tigers, Hill Shropshire and Briant Powell singled back to back putting runners on first and second for the Tigers. Ashton Albers reached base when the Indians third baseman misplayed a ball, loading the bases for the Tigers with two outs.
Myles Twyman and Thomas Bethel each drew walks, scoring two more runs, upping the lead to 4-0 and keeping the bases loaded for Darlington.
The Indians changed pitchers to no avail as Clevenger, who started the inning being hit by a pitch, drew a walk, scoring another run. Floyd came back to the plate and drove a 1-0 pitch deep over the left center field wall for his second home run of the inning, a grand slam at that, clearing the bases and handing the Tigers a 9-0 lead.
“He started me off with an inside fastball, and I almost swung at it,” Floyd said. “The next one was more over the plate. The minute I hit it, I felt it. I started jogging around first, and that busted the game open.”
Bagley Larry drew a walk to start the bottom of the fifth. The pinch runner, Jacob Johnson, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Shropshire. He then moved to third base on a balk and came home to score the game-ending run on a sacrifice from Powell for the 10-0 mercy run rule win.
Floyd took the win on the mound with a no hitter, pitching five innings while giving up two walks and striking out seven and not allowing a run. Floyd also led the Tigers in hitting, going 2-for-2 with two home runs and six RBI.
Pinder took the loss for the Indians.
“Their guy in the first game (Pinder) was pretty good. We finally pieced something together obviously with Logan that one inning,” Darlington hed coach Matt Larry said. “Our guys found ways to get runs, and I’m just super proud of them. Logan had a no hitter that game with six RBIs, two home runs and a grand slam. What else can you say.”
The Tiger’s offense opened the second game on fire as Bethel led the game off with a single to center field. Clevenger then laid down a picture-perfect bunt and legged out the throw to first, giving Darlington runners on first and second base.
Floyd hit into a ground out, scoring Bethel. Talan Shirey drew a walk. A wild pitch brought Clevenger home and moved Shirey to second. Bagley Larry then ripped a base hit to right field, scoring Shirey and staking the Tigers to a 3-0 lead.
Tallulah Falls mounted a threat in the bottom of the first inning. Tallulah was the home team in the second game per playoff rules. The Indians' Danny Grant ripped a triple to left field with one out and appeared set to possibly score to cut into the Tigers’ lead.
Darlington’s starter for the second game, Shropshire, got the next batter to ground the ball to third base where Floyd jumped on it and threw it home to catcher Powell who just applied the tag in time getting the out at home plate and preventing the run.
“We just wanted to get the out at first but Logan with his instincts made it an easy out at the plate. That helped get us out of that inning, and we just kind of took it from there,” Larry said. "We got a couple of runs and we were able to just keep scoring.”
The Tigers’ offense plated three more runs in the second inning with Floyd driving in Bethel, who had reached base when he was hit by a pitch. Shirey then drove a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for a home run, scoring him and Floyd and upping the Tigers’ lead to 6-0.
Darlington added another run in the fourth inning when Larry singled to center field, driving in Floyd, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers added four more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Twyman started the offensive run with a one-out walk. Bethel then drew a walk, and Clevenger singled to left field, driving in Twyman. Floyd laced a triple to right field, driving in both Bethel and Clevenger. Shirey then singled to left field to drive in Floyd, giving the Tigers an 11-0 lead.
Shropshire set the Indians down in order in the bottom of the fifth to give Darlington the mercy rule 11-0 win. Shropshire pitched five innings of brilliant ball, allowing only two hits while striking out five batters and not allowing a run to earn the victory.
Bagley Larry went 3-for-4 in Game 2 with an RBIs, while Floyd was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Bethel had a hit and scored three runs, while Clevenger went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Shirey was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run.
“It feels so good to win this, because we haven’t had a home playoff game in a long time,” Floyd said. “To finally get a home game in the playoffs and to win it is truly incredible.”
The win moves Darlington into the second round of the state playoffs next week where the Tigers will visit Whitefield Academy for a best-of-three series starting with a doubleheader on Thursday with a time to be announced. Whitefield Academy swept Jasper County in the first round
“I think we need to be a bit more consistent at the plate especially against good pitching in the next round,” Matt Larry said. “If we just keep working, we’ll be okay.”