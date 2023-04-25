Before the state playoffs get going later this week for its teams, the 7-A Division I coaches came together to honor the best in the region with the naming of all-region honors, and several locals earned big-time recognition.
Multiple players and coaches from the area were voted as top award winners, including Darlington's Logan Floyd as Player of the Year, Pepperell's Layton Sanford as Pitcher of the Year and Armuchee's Michael Dougherty as Coach of the Year.
Other top honors went to Pepperell's Ryan Ely as Offensive Player of the Year, Darlington's Thomas Bethel as Defensive Player of the Year and Pepperell's Riley Forson as Assistant Coach of the Year.
Region champion Pepperell was well-represented on the First Team as Sanford (P) and Ely (OF) were joined by teammates Hunter Godfrey (C), Gage Owens (Utility) and JP Kilgo (DH).
Darlington, who finished in the No. 2 spot in the region, saw Floyd (IF) and Bethel (IF) joined on the First Team by teammates Hill Shropshire (P), Slade Clevenger (OF), Bagley Larry (IF) and Talan Shirey (OF).
The playoff-bound Armuchee Indians had multiple first-team honorees as well, including Jack Rogers (P), Skyler Thurston (C), Luke Lively (OF) and Blake Mathis (IF).
The Coosa Eagles had three first-team selections in the form of Gavin East (P), Trent Cantrell (IF) and Pacey Smith (OF).
Pepperell's second-team picks included Pepperell's Cade Middleton (P), Kaleb Davis (IF), Blake Floyd (OF), Ayden Frazier (IF) and Sam Ross (OF).
Darlington had three players make the Second Team, including Josh Butler (P), Briant Powell (C) and Ashton Albers (OF), and Armuchee had three of its own, including Jackson Coonley (IF), Chandler Desanto (IF) and Ethan Campbell (Utility).
Coosa's quartet of second-team picks included Andrew Earwood (P), Colton McBurnett (IF), Hayden McBurnett (IF) and Ryan Smith (DH).
Honorable Mention selections from local teams were Pepperell's Ashton Vuckovich and Will York, Darlington's Grey Fricks and Myles Twyman, Armuchee's Jaiden Bunch, Marcus Harris and Blaine Ragland and Coosa's Caleb Deems, Andrew Holt, CJ Wade and Cord Youngblood.
Filling out the rest of the First Team from the other region teams were Trion's Cayden Watson (OF) and Kade Smith (IF).
Other second-team selections were Trion's Logan Stokes (P) and Gavin Stivers (C) and Dade County's Caleb Massey (OF) and Landon Williams (OF) and Chattooga's Haign Stephens.
Completing the list of Honorable Mention were Trion's Brody Brown, Clay Chesley, Jase Mason and Jackson Morrison, Dade County's Mason Gatlin and Eli Kimball and Chattooga's Raeden Sumner.
Next up for local teams are the state playoffs as Pepperell opens up in the first round with a home doubleheader on Thursday against Commerce starting at 4:30 p.m. and Darlington's home doubleheader in the first round vs. Tallulah Falls starts at 1:30 p.m.
Armuchee will be on the road in the first round at Athens Christian with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday.