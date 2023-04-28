Numerous student-athletes from the seven high schools from Floyd County will be the focus of a brand new awards ceremony on May 10 as the Rome City Auditorium is set to host the Floyd County ESPYs.
The ceremony, which is the brainchild of Rome resident and owner of Thumbprint Production Frank Byers, will showcase 2022-23 senior athletes from the local schools as awards in 27 sports-based categories combined between girls and boys will be presented to those nominated.
"Two years ago my family and I moved here to Rome. As a live event producer, I wanted to create an experience for the community that would be a celebration and serves as a foundation of unity. I am excited to present the first-ever Floyd County ESPYs. This will be a red-carpet awards show designed for the Senior athletes of Floyd County.
"The athletic directors for Armuchee High School, Coosa High School, Darlington School, Model High School, Pepperell High School, Rome High School and Unity Christian School have each expressed the excitement and full support of their coaching staff in making this event a success for their senior athletes."
The ESPY acronym represents "excellence in sports performance year," and seniors were nominated for various awards based on academic, athletic and community achievements throughout their senior year. Along with the specific sports categories, the highest honors presented on the night will be the Scholar-Athlete and Community Impact Awards for both male and female.
Byers, who has organized, promoted and will direct the event, has a well-rounded background that includes being a keynote ppeaker, foster care and child adoption advocate, live event producer and artist/influencer manager. Through those avenues, he discovered the joy he found in producing moments that lead to life-giving memories and coaching others on their various journeys on and off the stage.
Byers has coached numerous artists on The X-Factor, American Idol, which he was a previously aired contestant of season 6, America's Got Talent, and The Voice. Frank also produced the 100th anniversary of Miss America live on Peacock and produced events for the American Heart Association, world famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, Murphy USA, TikTok content creators and various touring recording artists.
General admission tickets for the event go on sale on Monday, May 1 and will be $15 each. More information on the event and how to purchase tickets can be found on the Floyd County ESPYs Facebook page and website at www.floydcountyespys.com.
"As this event grows over the years I hope gain the support of the community that will allow for the nominees to receive scholarships to continue their vocational or educational journey," said Byers. "The nominations are in, and on May 10, we will be making history here in Rome."