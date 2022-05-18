A day after winning the Greencastle Regional in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship, Berry received postseason honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as five Vikings earned All-Region VI status, paced by First Team members Anna Jackson and Katie White.
Jackson, the Southern Athletic Association Co-Player of the Year, has had a strong season at the plate and behind the plate for the Vikings. Also a member of the NFCA's Top 25 Watch List, Jackson started every game for Berry and leads the team in extra-base hits with 24. Her .410 batting average is currently third on the Vikigns roster, while her OPS of 1.203 ranks her second. Her 99 total bases ranks her second on the Vikings squad, while her 40 RBI ties her for the team lead.
White, the SAA Newcomer of the Year, is another joint leader in RBI for BC. Her .409 batting average, almost entirely from the leadoff spot, ranks her fourth among the Vikings. She sits second on the team in runs scored with 40 and has an OPS of 1.190.
Morgan Frye is Berry's lone Second Team All-Region VI member. The sophomore set the school record for homers in a season when she belted her 12th last Saturday in the winner's bracket finale against Hiram. Her OPS of 1.333 and her slugging percentage of .826 lead the BC squad, with her 100 total bases the best on the team by one over Jackson. Frye's RBI total of 40 makes her the third joint leader on the squad.
Shelby Daniel and Riley Jackson earned All-Region VI Third Team recognition. Daniel is second on the Vikings in batting average with a .434 mark. In her 99 at bats this season, Daniel has struck out just once. Her 43 hits rank her fifth on the team, with her 38 singles ranking as the second-best on the squad.
Riley Jackson is the other Berry player to have started and played in every game this season. Her 51 hits are fourth-best on the team, with her 33 runs standing as the fourth-best mark for a Viking. She's hit a team-best five sacrifice flies as well.
The Vikings will return to action this Friday in the Mount Berry Super Regional against Bethel. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in the best-of-three series.