Model senior Dane Fisher signed a basketball scholarship on Wednesday with Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon.
Fisher said of the signing: “This means a lot. It's really a dream come true. I wanted to play college ball my whole life, and Brewton-Parker was the school that gave me a chance and believed in me. I'm so glad they reached out. I'm just a small-town kid with big dreams, and this was truly a dream come true.”
“Brewton-Parker really reminds me of the Model community. Everyone is so close. It's really a smaller campus so you get to know everyone. I wanted to go on an adventure, and Brewton-Parker is going to be an adventure for me.”
“I'm excited for the next chapter. It's going to come with a lot of excitement and I know a lot of challenges. I'm just going to do my best and let God lead me the right way.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Fisher (seated, center) were (seated, from left) mother Christine Fisher, sister Haley Joy Jenkins, brother Davy Fisher, father David Fisher (standing, from left) Model High principal Kevin Strickland, AAU coach Bo McKenzie, Model High assistant boys basketball coach Eric Collins, Model High assistant boys basketball coach John Boyd, Model High assistant boys basketball coach Josh Goss and Model High head boys basketball coach Jacob Travis.