A big scoring run near the end of the first half and a career day from senior Michael Johnson helped Berry secure an 86-64 victory over Centre on Sunday in the SAA Championship quarterfinals to keep its hot play rolling in the postseason.
The Vikings, which have now won 16 straight games including an unbeaten record in SAA regular season play, advance to the semifinals this coming weekend and will host Birmingham-Southern on Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of the other semifinal game (Sewanee vs. Rhodes) in the championship game back at The Cage on Sunday at 2 p.m.
In Sunday's win over the visiting Colonels, top seed Berry (24-2) battled for much of the first half for control vs. its No. 8-seed opponent. After Centre rallied to tie the game at 27-27, the Vikings finally got some momentum going in their favor and rode it to a 15-0 run to create some separation to set the tone for the rest of the contest.
"We started getting some stops," said Berry head coach Mick Hedgepeth. "Centre had a good gameplan today, and they came out and executed it well early on. They got us in some early foul trouble and really made things difficult for us. But we were able to make a couple of adjustments, get some stops and hit some shots to create a little bit of a margin."
Berry eventually led 47-32 at the half and continued to assert its control in the second half. The home team went up 54-32 early in the second half and were never really threatened as the closest Centre (5-20) got the deficit after that was 16.
Johnson was a big part of the first-half run and the victory-sealing offense in the second half as the fifth-year senior guard knocked down eight 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points.
"I'm really thankful for my coach and my teammates for setting me up well to put me in the position to do something like that," said Johnson. "I'm more happy that we won."
In total the Vikings knocked down 14 3s with Chase Ellis and Owen Honroth with two apiece and Jordan Krueger and Jake Craft hitting one each. Ellis added 14 points to go with 11 rebounds for the double-double.
"(Centre) played zone pretty much the entire game, and we were able to penetrate and get inside-out 3s," said Hedgepeth. "When you do that you give yourself a chance to take on-balance, in-rhythm 3s that you knock down every day at practice. We're lucky to have a lot of veteran guys with championship DNA that have experienced huge games like this before, and the most exciting thing is our depth. We have a team where is somebody or a couple of guys are off on a certain day, somebody else can step up. Today, it was Michael that stepped up big and hit shots."
Joining Johnson and Ellis in double figures in scoring for Berry were Blake Campbell and Braxton Benham with 10 each. Honroth added eight.
Cade Stinnett was the top scorer for Centre with 20 points. Chez Moore added 10, and Blake Stewart scored eight. Carter Baughman, Pete Knochelmann and Marshall Taylor each contributed seven.
Berry's attention now shifts to the SAA semifinals on its home court as the team attempts to grab two more wins and claim its third straight SAA championship.
"It's why we do this," said Hedgepeth of being among the final four conference teams competing for the title. "It's why you put in all the work in the offseason, practice every day to get better and try to play your best this time of the year. You give yourself these kind of opportunities when you do that, and I'm excited for our team to have that opportunity."
In the Berry-Oglethorpe women's SAA Championship quarterfinal game earlier on Sunday at The Cage:
Berry 64, Oglethorpe 63
The Vikings battled back from trailing almost the entire game to take a late lead and hold on down the stretch to keep its season alive with a tight win.
Berry (16-10) trailed 15-9 after one quarter, 39-29 at the half and 50-42 at the end of the third, but saved its best quarter for last as the No. 4 seed Vikings outscored No. 5 Oglethorpe 22-13 in the fourth, including going 7-of-8 from the free throw line in the period to seal the win.
With the victory, Berry advances to the SAA Championship semifinals, which will be held at Centre this weekend. Berry will battle top seed Centre at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and Millsaps and Rhodes will compete in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. with the winners advancing to the championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.
In Sunday's comeback victory, Berry was led by Sylvia Kahoro who came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points. She made four 3s among that total.
Sydney Blankenship added 12 points, going 7-of-8 from the free throw line, and Elizabeth Sierzant scored 11 points to go with eight rebounds. Sarah Wright contributed nine points, and Kenadie Lee scored eight.
Oglethorpe (13-12) was led by the duo of Keimarya Rivera and Olivia Tucker who scored 21 points apiece. Rivera also had 16 rebounds for the double-double. Mia Geveke scored 11 points as well.