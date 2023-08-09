Rome's Nic Hester

Rome’s Nic Hester (4) tries to break away from the defense during last Friday's soap game intrasquad scrimmage at Barron Stadium.

 Steven Eckhoff
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In