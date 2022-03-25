It's been a few week, but here I am again, hoping to put together something of interest to the readers in this column.
I thought I would discuss an issue close to home and another that effects fans of a couple popular professional teams in these parts. Here's what I came up with:
Field lights needed in Floyd County
On Tuesday I was on hand to cover the Coosa at Pepperell Region 7-AA baseball showdown. It was a great game in which the two Floyd County rivals battled back and forth for control with neither looking to back down. Unfortunately, the game was not able to reach its conclusion on Tuesday, however.
With the game tied 3-3 after nine innings, daylight had almost reached its limit and visibility was low on the field, which is not an ideal situation when a baseball is coming at you on a hard line drive or fly ball to the outfield or even a simple throw to first base. Without the ability to flip on the switch to field lights (like many other school systems in the state of Georgia have at their disposal), the decision was made to suspend the game.
That decision meant that the two head coaches had to find another common date on their schedule where they could complete the game, another day to pay for umpires to come back to finish it out as well and another day that travel plans had to be made for these high school student-athletes.
On top of all the coaching responsibilities and pressure to win that these spring sports coaches have to deal with, one of their biggest headaches is trying to make the schedule work with the unpredictable weather this time of year. Adding on top of that the hurdle of not having lights on their fields, which means early start times (and athletes missing school due to leaving early because of those early afternoon games) and possible suspended games should they go to extra innings is something that could be avoided.
Local high school softball coaches in Floyd County have to deal with those same issues in the Fall.
With all that being said, I think the time is way past due for Floyd County to install field lights for all high school baseball and softball fields.
Yes, it is going to take extra funds to make that happen. That is always a touchy issue. But these high school athletes and coaches put in so much work to their respective sports, and they absolutely deserve it.
The issue will be on the ballots in the not-too-distant future for Floyd County voters from what I hear. I'm not going to tell you how to cast that ballot. I will simply say that I will be voting in favor of it. And I think the coaches, student-athletes, administration and teachers at these local high schools would welcome you to vote that way as well.
Ryan, Freeman exit Atlanta in different ways
It was an unbelievable last couple weeks for Atlanta professional sports. Two eras came to an end that I, along with many other local fans, didn't think ever would.
Matt Ryan's time with the Atlanta Falcons and Freddie Freeman's time with the Atlanta Braves both ended. Ryan was traded by the organization to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft while Freeman chose to sign a high-dollar contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.
The way the two organization's handled these departures were very different. The Falcons publicly swung and missed on a possibly courting and trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. It was a bit of a slap in the face to Ryan who has been a part of the franchise for more than a decade and has given his all to the Falcons in some not-so-great circumstances around him at times.
After it was clear that the Falcons were not going to get Watson, who decided to waive his no-trade clause to play in Cleveland, Atlanta more than likely had no other choice to move on from Ryan. But the class act that Ryan has always been, he never said one negative thing about the Falcons' organization during the whole process. I am sad to see him go, and I hope that he gets the chance to win the elusive Super Bowl ring for an organization in the Colts that seem to have a lot better idea on how to run a successful franchise.
The Freeman situation, on the other hand, seems like the opposite end of the spectrum. From everything that has come out since the Braves' trade for Matt Olson followed by Freeman's eventual decision to sign with the Dodgers, it looks as though the Braves did everything they could to try and re-sign Freddie. Unfortunately, it didn't happen as Freddie (and I'm speculating those around him) wanted more than what the Braves were willing to give.
It says a lot to me that Braves' great Chipper Jones, who was close friends with Freeman, has come out publicly and said that he believes Freddie (and his agent) didn't handle the situation very well. If Chipper is saying that about his buddy, there must be something to it in my opinion.
I'm not going to be bitter about Freddie leaving though. I'm actually excited about what Olson is going to do for this team. I really don't think casual Braves fans know exactly how good a player he is.
And I wish Freddie the best out there in Los Angeles. I still think the Braves' roster is better than the Dodgers' no matter what the pundits say about it. Atlanta's lineup will be just as potent once it is fully healthy with Ronald Acuna Jr. returning from his knee injury, and I think the starting pitching and bullpen is one step better.
Time heals all wounds for sure, and one day Freddie will return for his Braves' Hall of Fame induction ceremony to massive cheers. But for now (thanks to his own choices), he is the enemy.
The Braves and Dodgers have already developed a bit of a rivalry in the past few seasons, and this situation could push it to the next level. I can't wait to see them square off in the postseason again, and I feel good about the Braves' chances.