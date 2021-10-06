The Floyd County Police Department is excited to host our annual golf tournament again this year on Nov. 5 at Stonebridge Golf Club with proceeds benefiting Restoration Rome. Our event is co-hosted by the Rome Braves and has more than 20 years of history, providing assistance to local non-profit agencies.
Our tournament last year raised almost $14,000 that benefited Hospitality House of Rome and featured 28 teams. Money for the event is raised from team registration, hole sponsorship and door prizes.
Restoration Rome is a community support group located at the former home of Southeast Elementary School off of Crane Street. The group describes their purpose as being a hub where public, private and faith-based partners can work together to restore and keep families together by facilitating foster care, adoption and family services.
The vision of Restoration Rome is partially to improve the child welfare system in Georgia and they are doing that by providing liaison services for the Department of Family Children Services. The group provides a safe place for children and families to meet while working through state services.
“It is an innovative opportunity for our community to unite and invest in a new way of providing foster care services to the most at-risk children and families in our community,” write the founders of Restoration Rome Jeff and Mary Margaret Mauer in their statement of services. “We may not be able to erase the trauma of their past, but together we can restore hope to their future.”
Other services provided by Restoration Rome include: mentoring program, medical and social services, mental health counseling, food and clothing, supervised visitation and family reunification services.
Donations and registration inquiries can be made at the Floyd County Police Department by contacting Chris Fincher at chris.fincher@floydcountyga.org.