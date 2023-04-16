Blazing-fast times, record-breaking performances and an atmosphere and crowd that more resembled a high school football game than a typical track meet took over Barron Stadium on Friday evening as Rome played host to the Friday Night Lights track meet.
The meet featured 27 teams and more than 1,000 total athletes competing and lasted until the early hours of the evening.
In the overall standings, Woodward Academy’s girls claimed first place with 111.8 points followed by Central with 72.10. Rome’s girls lead all local teams with a fifth-place finish with 63.10 points. Armuchee (8) and Model (9) both managed to score enough points to finish in the top 10.
On the boy’s side, Cedartown and Rome dueled all night with the Bulldogs edging the hosts 122-116 to grab first. Model was the other local team grabbing a top 10 finish, placing eighth.
For the Wolves, three different school records fell at the meet, adding an exclamation point to their second-place finish.
Rome’s boys 4x800 meter relay team started off the record-breaking ways, blazing to a school record 8:22.53 to grab first overall with the crew of Tucker Wright, Andy Martinez, Jonah Campbell and John Glick teaming for the win. Glick would also grab third place in the 3,200 meters.
Then Wolves senior sprinter Vincent Quilici kept the record breaking going when he set a school record in the 400 meters running a 48.67 which MileSplit ranks as one of the top 10 times in Georgia this year. Quilici then uncorked another school record in the 200 meters, blazing to first with a Georgia top 25 time of 21.78.
Quilici almost helped break another school record when he teamed with Jaylen Adams-Gibson, CJ Acas and Antonio Foster in the 4x400 relay. The team led from start to finish and clocked a 3:28 to grab first and just missed breaking the school record.
“It’s just a culmination of all the hard work each and every one of them has done. The 4x800 set the school record tonight by over 18 seconds. They all ran a great race,” Rome coach Nick Bridges said. “He (Quilici) shattered the school record in the 400, he didn’t just break it. Then he came back and did the same thing in the 200 meters. He and everyone else did fantastic.”
Rome’s 4x800 squad wasn't the only one shining on the evening, as Armuchee’s girls showed their distance meddle early in the event. The quartet of Shelby Green, Grace Fellows, Sophie Thacker and Marissa Kimple grabbed first place in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:20.84.
Several locals showed out in distance events in some very fast races. Armuchee’s Kimple and Green placed third and fourth respectively in the girls 1,600 meter as Bleckley County freshman Ella Gibbs clocked an impressive 4:57. Kimple came back in the 3,200 and blazed to first, posting an 11:36 to better second place by almost half a minute.
In the boy’s 1,600 meters Bleckely County’s Luke Churchwell and Model’s Simon Schabort battled over the four-lap race with neither runner able to shake the other. Churchwell edged Schabort at the finish line by .3 seconds to grab the win in 4:15. Rome’s Tucker Wright finished third. Both Churchwell’s and Schabort’s times rank in the top 50 in the United States according to MileSplit.
Churchwell came back in the 800 meters and out dueled Rome’s Campbell, as he grabbed first with a 1:59 with Campbell right behind in 2:00.
Unity Christian’s Lizzy Pardue led the girls 800 meter from start to finish posting a 2:16 in the event which ranks in the top 10 fastest times in the state this year. Cooper Giddens from Unity Christian turned in a 22.10 to grab second in the boy’s 200 meters.
The Wolves grabbed wins in both the girls 4x200 meter relay and the boys 4x200 meter relay with both squads showing off their speed.
The girls squad of Christionna Maxwell, Christa Ellis, Aniya Fields and Mackenzie Hight ran a 1:45.85 to beat second place Woodward, while the boys crew of CJ Acas, DK Daniel, Jalen Winston and Antwion Carey clocked a 1:30.56 to top second place Forest Park. Carey also finished third in the 100 meters.
Hight also grabbed a second place finish in the 300 hurdles, third place in the 100 hurdles and third place in the triple jump.
Other local athletes claiming event wins were Pepperell’s Madison Baxter, who won the shot put with a throw of 34-11.5.
Model’s Jeremias Heard grabbed a third place finish in the discus and finished second in the shot put, giving the Blue Devils several points.
The meet featured a few extra twists with higher standards set for field events and fewer attempts than normal to keep things moving, as well as a 1,600 meter elimination race for both girls and boys where after the 800 and 1,200 meter marks the slowest four athletes were pulled from the track.
The expedient nature of the event which started at 6 p.m. and still managed to be finished before 12:30 a.m. along with the festive atmosphere and large crowd had Bridges wearing a grin large enough to make the Cheshire Cat jealous at the end of the night.
“I think the biggest thing was that everybody loved this meet. The stands were full. It was a Friday night in Barron Stadium. We had a DJ in the middle of the field playing music. Kids were dancing, coaches were dancing parents and grandparents,” he said. “Everybody was out here having a good time. It was awesome. All of our visions over the last seven years came true tonight. It was a good sendoff for the seniors and a farewell for many of us coaches.”
Rome’s squad and many of the others now turn to preparations for upcoming region and possibly state meets. Barron Stadium will play host to Rome’s Region 6-AAAAAA meet in a week and a half and later the Class AAAAAA and Class A Division I state meet as well.
“We’re just going to continue to get better. We are exactly 10 days out now from the region. We’re in a kind of a tapering phase, making sure everyone is healthy and cleaning everything up,” Bridges said. “We’ll continue to work, but it’s going to be at a different pace. We just want to make sure we are fresh, fast and ready to roll. Then we will see where the cards fall.”
Pepperell will host a meet on Tuesday before competing in the Region 7-A Division I Meet at Darlington on April 24 along with Armuchee.
Model will compete in the Region 7-AA Meet at Gordon Central on April 24.