Berry junior Blake Farbman birdied the final hole of the tournament to lock up a two-stroke win in the individual portion of the Southern Athletic Association Men's Golf Championship on the Legends Course at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Ga., Sunday.
With other players faultering down the stretch, Farbman went to his final hole, the par-5 ninth, with the knowledge that a par at least would likely be enough for a playoff. Instead, the Alpharetta, Ga., native closed with a birdie to win the tournament by two strokes with an aggregate score of 221 (+2).
As a team, the Vikings finished second in the SAA Championship. The Vikings had the second-best round scores of both the second and third rounds, with only championship winners Oglethorpe besting them. The Vikings ended the tournament with a three-round score of 904 to give them the runner-up finish.
Farbman shot a 76 in the final round adding to his first-round score of 73 and second round score 72. Farbman added four birdies in the third round bringing his total to nine in the tournament.
Freshman Jack Stafford finished the event tied for fifth with a three-round total of 225. Stafford shot a 75 on the final day with a birdie on hole 10 and an eagle on hole 14. He finished with seven birdies on the weekend.
Senior Seth Jolly shot a 73 in round three, tying for the third-best round of the day among all competitors. Five of his eight birdies for the tournament came Sunday to lift the senior to a three-day total of 229, tying for 12th.
Sam Patterson's 74 in round three was his best round of the tournament as he had Berry's fourth score that counted towards the team tally. Patterson finished the individual competition in a tie for 16th.
Charles Kyle (238) and Brenden Bloomquist (239) finished tied for 26th and 27th, respectively.
In other recent Berry golf news:
Berry women finish fourth at SAA Championship
Berry's women's golf team placed fourth in the Southern Athletic Association Championship at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Ga. The Vikings ended the tournament with a three-round score of 972.
Senior Chloe Wegienka led the charge placing sixth overall in the event with a score of 239. Wegienka shot a 78 in round one, 85 in round two, and a 76 in round three. She finished the tournament with three total birdies.
Sophomore Teagan Fritts shot 83 in round three after a 79 on day one and a 78 on day two. With a three-round score of 240, Fritts finished tied 10th overall.
Sydney Bowles finished in a tie for 16th with a three-round score of 246. Sarah Beth Scarborough was tied for 18th with a 248. Allee Mainord rounded out Berry's five competitors in the team portion of the competition.