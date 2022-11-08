Local prep basketball got a proper tip-off on Oct. 30 as Unity Christian and the Floyd County FCA hosted the inaugural Northwest Georgia Media Day with players and coaches from all over the area represented.
In all, 17 boys' teams from northwest Georgia sent a contingent that included the head coach and multiple top players, including locals Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington, Model, Pepperell, Rome and Unity Christian, to talk about the upcoming season along with taking part in other festivities.
Unity Christian head coach Davy Fisher was the primary organizer of the event, which was the first of its kind in the local area, and Rome assistant coach Dawson Wehunt played a part as well making preliminary plans over the last several months going back to the summer.
"Media day was an overall success," said Fisher. "We had a good turn-out for a first try. We learned a lot and are already looking to make improvements. However, I am so thankful we got started regardless of the outcome. Our area needs this."
Each team was was scheduled for specific time slot for the event as they started with a photoshoot handled by Frank Cardamone Photography before moving on to several booths, including interviews with media outlets Georgia Prep Hoops and the Rome News-Tribune, as well as information tables from the FCA, Davy Fisher Basketball Training, Origins Basketball and Blue Collar Basketball.
Fisher said it was a team effort in making the event successful.
"I want to thank Dawson for bring this idea into action," said Fisher, who is heading into his first season at the helm for Unity Christian. "I want to thank my administration for being so supportive in making the event happen. I want to thank all the media outlets outlets that participated, and I want to thank all the coaches for being so cooperative and enthusiastic."
Along with the seven teams from Floyd County represented, others from northwest Georgia that were there included Excel Christian, Gordon Central, LaFayette, Calhoun, Christian Heritage, Cartersville, Cass, Adairsville, Rockmart and Trion.
Along with each team's designated time slot, a coaches' panel was held midway through the event as each head coach talked about their squad for the upcoming season and answered questions from Kent Howard from the Floyd County FCA.
Teams began official preseason practice in the last couple weeks and will play scrimmages soon before tipping of the season with opening games over the next month.