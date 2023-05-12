Sometimes special moments come along in local sports that you know will stand out in your memory in the future. That happened for me this week, but unlike most of the others I've had, it didn't come at a game or a match or a meet or an interview or a practice.
It came at the Rome City Auditorium on Wednesday night at the inaugural Floyd County ESPYs. Frank Byers, and his company Thumbprint productions, put on a full-scale awards show that made local senior student-athletes the main attraction.
In my opinion it was an over-the-top success. Byers told me afterwards that his goal through all of this was to make these kids feel valued and give everyone a chance to show their support for how much hard work these student-athletes have put in over the last several years. Job well done, Frank.
He also said he wanted to give everyone a chance to come together as one community. It's easy to get locked in on the one school that your kids attend or where you graduated from or that you are a fan of. But I think it's great for one time each year to show your support for all these kids, whether they represent your school or your rivals'.
I believe that this is only the beginning of an event that will continue to grow in size, shape and popularity over the next few years and become something that local sports fans, student-athletes, parents, coaches, administrators and fans will truly look forward to every year.
I know I'm already looking forward to it myself. It will probably be the next time I wear a tie as I start another Cal Ripken-like streak after my previous one was broken on Wednesday.
All jokes aside, though, I think we should all be thankful for Frank Byers who didn't have to do something like this but put in a ton of time and effort to get it together over the last several months to make it happen because he wanted to for the greater good of sports in the community and showing support and appreciation for these student-athletes.
Tigers are hot at the right time
You've likely heard the saying in sports that "it's not always the best team, it's the hottest team" when it comes to success in the postseason.
That certainly applies to the Darlington Tigers baseball team which has gotten red-hot over the last several weeks and have turned that surge into a Class A Division I final four berth.
Darlington's most recent sweep came in the state quarterfinals on the road at Heard County on Wednesday as, for the second straight week, knocked off a No. 1 seed in their house. The Tigers have now won all six playoff games and 15 of its last 17 overall.
This comes from a team that started region play 0-3 and was 4-5 in the region in late March. But since then things have been clicking. Logan Floyd and Hill Shropshire have been steady on the mound in the playoffs, the offense has gotten contributions from almost every spot in the lineup at different times (many in crucial moments) and the defense has been nearly spotless.
Those are the ingredients needed to make a deep postseason run. The Tigers are now in the final four for the first time since 2015 and are headed to Prince Avenue Christian this coming Tuesday for their state semifinal series as they face a No. 1 seed for the third straight round. I look forward to being there to cover the series in person.
Many will look at the matchup and say that it will likely be the end of the dramatic postseason run for Darlington as Prince Avenue Christian boasts a 31-3-1 record and are ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Class A Division I rankings.
But I wouldn't count out coach Matt Larry and his team. There is something to be said for a team that is playing with a ton of confidence and has gotten hot at the right time. It's a team you don't want to see. Darlington definitely qualifies as exactly that.