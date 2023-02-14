Astrid Escobar has been named the 2022-23 Southern Athletic Association Men's Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year after a vote of the league's coaches.
The announcement was made by the league at the conclusion of the SAA Championships in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday night.
In her first year as head coach at Berry and a former NCAA D-III All-American swimmer at the University of the South, Escobar won eight SAA championships as a swimmer in her collegiate career. This is Escobar's first year as a permanent head coach.
The Vikings placed fourth in the SAA Championships, setting numerous school records. Berry won four events overall, setting a new SAA record in the 200 Medley Relay on the opening day of the meet. Noah Brand had a pair of NCAA "B" Cut times, with Ross Valdez adding one of his own.
Brand earns gold, Vikings place fourth as a team
Noah Brand had one more big swim left in him, turning in a 100 Yard Freestyle time of 45.02 to secure a win at the 2023 Southern Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday night.
The senior turned in an NCAA "B" cut time with his 45.02, winning the event by .30 over his nearest competitor. The win was his third of the meet, including one with his teammates in the 200 Yard Medley Relay and an individual win in the 100 Yard Fly with another "B" cut time.
Brand also placed second in the 50 Yard Freestyle during the meet and second in the 400 Yard Medley Relay. He also earned a third-place finish with his teammates in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.
As a team, the Vikings placed fourth in the championship meet. While Brand finished at the top of the podium, Ross Valdez joined him in the medals with a third place finish in the 1650 Yard Freestyle, securing his own "B" cut time with a 16:04.79.
Several other Berry swimmers came close to medals on the final day. Junior Ryan MacKinnon placed fourth in the 200 Yard Breaststroke with a 2:08.64. Berry's 400 Yard Relay team of Valdez, Paxton Smathers, Harrison McNeil and Brand finished in fourth place with a 3:08 flat, with Brand's anchor leg serving as the fastest among all competitors. Billy Blood placed fourth in the 200 Yard Backstroke at 1:56.32.
Hasko's silver highlights final day for Berry women
Viola Hasko's final swim was a strong one as the senior clocked a time in the 200 Yard Breaststroke to finish in second place at the 2023 Southern Athletic Associaiton Swimming & Diving Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
Hasko was able to close the gap in the final 50 yards, but came in second to Adeline Carroll of Rhodes, who was the High Point Swimmer for the championship meet. Hasko finished in a time of 2:23.36 to earn a silver medal.
Grace Pleasant finished fourth in the event with a time of 2:28.72.
As a team, the Vikings finished fourth out of the seven SAA schools, with several close calls for top three positions along the way. One such was in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, where the Vikings team of Hannah Smith, Pleasant, Ashley Young and Sarabeth Brown finished in fourth with a 3:34.33, just .22 out of third.
Smith would finish in fifth in the 100 Yard Freestyle with a 53.03, while Isabella Decker came in fifth in the 200 Yard Backstroke with a 2:07.61.
For the meet, the Vikings finished with three second-place finishes and four third-place marks.