Westlynn Epps, age 14, and Jake Medley, age 14, from the Three Rivers Swim Club competed against some of the top swimmers in the state in the Georgia 14 & Under State Championship swim meet last weekend at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Medley placed in the top 10 in three events in the boys 13-14 age division. He placed sixth in the 100 freestyle with a AAAA time of 49.11 seconds. He earned a personal best time of 49.05 in this event during preliminaries.
Medley took seventh place in the 50 freestyle with a AAAA time of 22.72 seconds and 10th in the 100 butterfly with a AAA time of 55.11. Medley dropped 4.68 seconds from his seed time in the 200 freestyle and took 15th place overall with a AAA time of 1:52.21. He finished the competition by dropping an impressive 4.79 seconds from his seed time in the 100 individual medley, placing 15th in this event with a time of 58.34 seconds.
Medley’s AAAA times in the 50 and 100 freestyle events will earn him a national ranking for his age group and his AAA times in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle earn his Georgia Swimming All-Star honors.
Epps competed in five events including the 100 and 200 backstroke, the 50 and 100 freestyle, and the 100 individual medley in the girls 13-14 age division. She placed 15th overall in the 200 backstroke with a personal best AA time of 2:14.25. She swam her personal best AA time of 1:02:38 and landed in 16th place in the 100 backstroke. She took 36th during preliminaries when she dropped an impressive 3.24 seconds from her seed time in the 100 individual medley with a personal best time of 1:05.84.
Epps also placed 50th during preliminaries in the 50 freestyle with an AA time of 26.71 and 51st during preliminaries in the 100 freestyle with an AA time of 57.98.