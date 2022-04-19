Berry junior Nick English was named Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week Monday following his performance on faceoffs against Oglethorpe last Saturday afternoon. The award was announced by the SAA office Monday afternoon.
A Georgetown, Texas native, English went 21-of-26 on faceoffs in Berry's regular season finale at Oglethorpe Saturday. English also collected nine ground balls to up his total for the season to 91 to lead the team. 43 of his ground ball pickups have come in SAA play.
For the season, English has won 67.8 percent of his faceoffs (187-of-276).
This is the second weekly award for English this season after winning the SAA Offensive Player of the Week award Feb. 28.
English and the rest of the Vikings will face Rhodes this Saturday in the SAA Championships opening round. Opening faceoff in Memphis, Tenn., is set for 2 p.m.
In other recent Berry sports news:
LACROSSE
Vikings top Oglethorpe on the road
The Berry College Men's Lacrosse team took down the Petrels from Oglethorpe 18-7 on the road in the final regular-season game of the season.
The Vikings started quick, with a goal from Joey Cuthbert less than 30 seconds into the game. Oglethorpe (5-10, 0-6) would answer back three minutes later to tie the game up 1-1. Berry would then go on a three-goal run of their own with two goals from Michael McKenzie and one from Noah Miller to give them a 4-1 lead. Oglethorpe would tack one in again, but the Vikings weren't done yet. Another three-goal rally from Jackson Blaylock, Noah Steiner, and Joey Cuthbert to end the first would give the Vikings a 7-2 lead heading into the second.
Oglethorpe would try to make a comeback in the second, scoring two quick goals. But once again, the Vikings would score three straight to make their halftime lead 10-4.
In the third, it would be all Vikings. Goals from Michael McKenzie, Noah Miller, and Colson Burgoyne would stretch their lead to 14-4.
In the fourth, the Vikings would outscore Oglethorpe 4-3 with goals coming from Nick Caruti, Tyler Banfield, Shane Suralik, and Davis Cook to secure a Vikings victory of 18-7.
On the defensive side for the Vikings, all four goalkeepers would tally at least one save, but David Gottesman would tally the most at four total and he would take the win.
TRACK AND FIELD
Berry men win Field Invite
Berry's men's track & field team defended its home turf Friday and Saturday during the Berry Field Day Invitaitonal as the Vikings won the meet by three points over Emory, with a total of 12 schools participating.
Highlights for the Vikings included:
-Cameron Bensley won the Men's 5000m Run with a 15:01.76. Bradshaw Lathbury and Kale Flores would place third and fourth, respectively.
-Roth Wilcox placed third in the 110m Hurdles in 15.81 and in the 400m Hurdles in 55.87, with his 400m Hurdles time counting as the second-best in school history.
-Alden McDonald finished third in the Pole Vault with a mark of 4.46m .
-Mason Robinson won the Discus with a throw of 40.59m. He would place second in Shot Put at 14.39m.
-Jared Ogle broke his school record in the Hammer Throw with a 49.27m toss.
-Christian Rivera won the Javelin with a throw of 51.41m.
"This meet has set us up well to compete at the [Southern Athletic Association Championships] on our home track in two weeks," said Berry head track & field coach Luke Syverson. "I couldn't be more proud of our seniors and our team."
Berry will be back in action in two weeks at the SAA Championships at Valhalla Stadium.
Berry women place second at home meet
Berry's women's track & field team placed second at the Berry Field Day Invitational at Valhalla Stadium and Clark Field Friday and Saturday.
Emily Kate Thompson had a remarkable meet for the Vikings. The junior, running in her first season since high school, broke the Berry records for the 100 Hurdles and the 400 Hurdles, with her 400 Hurdles time of 1:07.49 breaking the school record that was set in 1980.
Among the other highlights for the Vikings were:
-The Vikings 4x400 Relay team of Emily Thompson, Brianna Waddell, Leighan Williams, and Grace Schumacher broke their own school record in the event with a time of 4:03.44, the 35th best time in D-III.
-Berry's 4x100 Relay team of Williams, Kammann Brown, Schumacher, and Thompson placed third in 49.62, a new best for the team
-Kammann Brown broke the school record in the Triple Jump with a 10.59m mark to finish second, with teammate Courtney Jones just beind in third at 10.49m.
-Anna Rose placed second in the 1500m with a time of 4:59.89, a personal-best.
-Cailin DeLeo was second in the Javelin with a throw of 34.85m.
-Brown also won the High Jump with a mark of 1.56m.
"I love the way we compete at home," said Berry head track & field coach Luke Syverson. "To be able to take first on the men's side and second on the women's side on a day where we also honored our seniors was just a bonus. I couldn't be more proud of our seniors and our teams."
The Vikings will be back in action at the Southern Athletic Association Championships in two weeks at Valhalla Stadium and Clark Field.