Landon England and Eli Moon may have run for different teams during their high school careers, but they will be joining forces on the next level.
England and Moon, seniors at Armuchee and Model, respectively, each signed track and field and cross country scholarships with Campbellsville University in Kentucky during separate ceremonies at their respective schools Friday.
Both runners were key parts of their cross country teams’ success this past season as England helped the Indians claim a region title and the Class A Division I state championship, while Moon was one of the top runners for the Devils, en route to their region title and Class AA state runner-up finish.
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with England (seated, center) were (seated, from left) mother Kerry England, father Shannon England, (standing, from left) Armuchee High principal Joseph Pethel, Armuchee High head cross country coach Scott Pierce, Campbellsville coach Corbin Harris, Armuchee High assistant track coach Briggs Traylor, Armuchee High head track coach Michelle Arp and Armuchee High assistant principal and athletic director Shane Arp.
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Moon (seated, second from right) are sister Abby Moon, stepfather Terry Allee, mother Phyllis Allee, (standing, from left) Campbellsville coach Corbin Harris, Model High head cross country coach Paige Reece, brother Seth Moon, Model High head track coach Mark Jones, Model High principal Kevin Strickland and Model High assistant track coach Devin Wallace.