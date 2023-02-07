On the strength of a weekend in which his team clinched the Southern Athletic Association regular-season championship, Berry junior Chase Ellis was named SAA Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.
The award was announced by the league office in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.
For Ellis, the fourth Player of the Week Award recognition of the season ties the most for any SAA men’s basketball player since 2019-20, when Seth Stanley of Hendrix and Jacob Bates of Centre each won the award four times. Ellis also breaks a tie with Russ Marr of Sewanee for the most Player of the Week awards in SAA men’s basketball this season, as Marr has three.
Ellis scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to go with five assists last Friday night in Berry’s win over Millsaps.
Two days later, Ellis connected on four 3-pointers and six shots in total from the field as the Vikings defeated Birmingham-Southern 91-71. That win, coupled with a Sewanee loss later in the afternoon, gave the Vikings the SAA regular-season championship.
The Douglasville native was also a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe over the two weekend games.
The No. 25 Vikings will be back in action Friday night at Sewanee with tip-off set for 9 p.m.
Callihan earns first SAA honor
After averaging a double-double over two games played, Berry freshman Elly Callihan was named Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week.
The award was announced by the SAA office in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.
An Ellijay native, Callihan scored 20 points per contest and hauled in 12 rebounds per game over the weekend for the Vikings.
Against Millsaps, Callihan scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Two days later, Callihan had season-highs with 23 points and 16 boards in helping the Vikings to an 86-74 win over Birmingham-Southern. The freshman also had three steals and a blocked shot as the Vikings held the Panthers 25 points below their season average.
It’s the first time the freshman has earned a weekly award from the league. In SAA play, Callihan is averaging 10 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
With a 6-5 mark in SAA play, the Vikings are tied for third, but would be seeded fourth in the SAA tournament due to tiebreakers.
Berry will try to add a win to its league mark and its 13-9 overall record Friday at Sewanee. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Berry men ranked for first time in D3hoops.com poll
Berry’s men earned its first ranking of the season as D3hoops.com voted the team in as No. 25 in the country in its poll released Monday afternoon.
The Vikings currently have a 20-2 record overall and a 12-game winning streak. Included in that winning streak is a victory over current No. 24 Emory, which sits at 15-5 overall and recently lost at Washington University of St. Louis.
The Vikings have been hovering outside of the top 25 in the receiving votes category in each poll this season, receiving as little as one vote. However, with an 11-0 mark in Southern Athletic Association play and its only two losses coming at a neutral site to teams that are either currently ranked (Hampden-Sydney) or have received votes (Roanoke), Berry was deemed to be worthy of a spot among the best 25 in the country.
The rankings will have no impact on which teams will reach the NCAA Tournament. The only way Berry is assured of reaching the postseason would be to win the SAA tournament, which is slated to be played at The Cage Center if the Vikings win their quarterfinal game Feb. 19.