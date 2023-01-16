Chase Ellis netted 22 points with two others scoring in double digits for Berry, leading the squad to a 78-59 triumph over Centre Sunday afternoon in The Cage Center.
The momentum started for the Vikings (14-2, 5-0 SAA) in the first half as they went on 9-0 and 8-0 runs, both started by Riley Costas, ending the first half with a lead of 42-24.
The Colonels fought to tighten the deficit, going on a 9-0 run to start off the second half. Ellis responded with the next four points in a row, putting the Vikings back into rhythm. Following Ellis, Jordan Krueger drained back to back 3-balls to bring the lead to 52-33 thanks to a 10-0 run for Berry.
With a little over five minutes left in the game Michael Johnson drained a three to push the lead to 18 at 68-50. Two minutes later, Ellis mady two threes to bring the score to 76-58 and put the game away.
Costas and Blake Campbell both netted in the double digits for the Vikings. Ellis had 12 rebounds, and Owen Honroth and Campbell both recorded five.
The Vikings will be back in action on the road this Friday with a tip-off time set for 9 p.m. against Southern Athletic Association opponent Hendrix College.
In the Berry-Centre women's game earlier on Sunday:
Centre 48, Berry 42
Kenadie Lee scored nine points as Berry lost to Centre Sunday afternoon in the Cage Center in Southern Athletic Association play.
The Vikings (9-7, 2-3 SAA) had a strong first quarter, outscoring Centre 15-4. Berry scored the last seven points of the quarter, holding the Colonels scoreless over the last 4:23, with Elizabeth Sierzant, Elly Callihan and Lee each scoring for the Vikings during that stretch.
Callihan would score again for the first points of the second quarter to give Berry its largest lead of the game, 17-4. The Vikings still maintained the lead at halftime, holding a 27-21 advantage.
The teams traded baskets in the third quarter, with the Vikings still on top 36-30 entering the fourth. However, the Colonels (11-5, 5-0) went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter as Berry was held off the board for the first 5:37 of the period. Centre then made the needed free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
The Vikings will be on the road next weekend in SAA play, starting with a contest at Hendrix. Tipoff Friday night in Conway, Ark., is set for 7 p.m.