Berry's Chase Ellis and Sydney Blankenship swept the SAA Men's and Women's Basketball Player of the Week awards announced on Monday.
Here is the info on each of the Vikings who had impressive weeks to claim the honors:
Ellis claims second Player of the Week selection
For the second time this season, Berry's Chase Ellis has been named Southern Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week. The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
A junior from Douglasville, Ellis scored in double figures in four of the games during the nomination period, including a pair of double-doubles.
Ellis averaged 16.5 points per game over the four games, with a high of 20 in Berry's contest against Roanoke. He also completed his first double-double of the four-game stretch with 11 rebounds.
At the Emory Classic, Ellis scored 13 points in Berry's victory over Piedmont. One day later, Ellis scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Vikings defeated Emory, 79-74, for the first Berry win over the Eagles in Berry's D-III men's basketball history.
With 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, Ellis leads the Vikings in both categories.
With a record of 10-2 on the season and a 1-0 mark in SAA play, Berry will look to maintain a share of the top spot in the conference this Friday when it travels to take on Millsaps. Tip-off in Jackson, Miss., is set for 9 p.m. eastern.
Blankenship's big week leads to conference honor
Berry's Sydney Blankenship has been named the Southern Athletic Association Women's Basketball Player of the Week after helping the Vikings run their win streak to six games.
A senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn., Blankenship played 82 out of a possible 85 minutes in Berry's two wins at the Music City Classic in Gallatin, Tenn. Against Simpson, Blankenship scored 12 points and added four rebounds and a steal in 42 minutes, with her basket in overtime providing the winning points in a 68-65 victory.
Then against St. Mary's (Ind.), Blankenship scored a season-high 20 points and pulled down six rebounds in 40 minutes of work as the Vikings came back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Belles, 61-53.
It's the second time in her career that Blankenship has earned SAA Player of the Week honors. She was also a First Team All-SAA honoree in the 2021-22 season and currently is second on the Vikings in scoring, averaging 13.4 points per game.
One of three teams with a 1-0 mark in SAA play in the early season, the Vikings will head to Jackson, Miss., to take on Millsaps, which also won its SAA opener to sit at 1-0 in league play. Tip-off on the road is set for 7 p.m. eastern.