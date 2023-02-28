Berry dominated the individual awards as the Southern Athletic Association announced its year-end recognition, as Chase Ellis was named Player of the Year, Braxton Benham was named Defensive Player of the Year and Mick Hedgepeth picked up Coach of the Year honors.
In addition, Ellis was named to the All-SAA First Team, while Benham earned All-SAA Second Team recognition. Blake Campbell, Riley Costas, Owen Honroth and Michael Johnson were each named SAA Honorable Mention.
A four-time SAA Player of the Week honoree in 2022-23, Ellis led the Vikings with 15.6 points per game. The junior from Douglasville led Berry with 7.0 rebounds per contest.
Ellis also had eight double-doubles during the season, including a pair in the SAA Championship. Three of those double-doubles came against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament. Ellis was also named to the SAA All-Tournament Team.
A Cartersville native, Benham averaged 2.2 steals per contest. He had five steals in a win at regionally-ranked Maryville. Benham had at least one steal in all but four games during the 2022-23 season. In earning Second Team All-SAA honors, Benham averaged 11.3 points per game.
In his first year as Berry's head coach, Hedgepeth led the Vikings to an undefeated SAA regular season, clinching the league's title for the 14-game slate. Hedgepeth also guided Berry to its first win at Emory in program history.
The Vikings went 24-3, with two of the three losses coming against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament. Berry did not lose a true road game in Hedgepeth's first season.
Campbell finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.2 points per game. The junior from Cleveland, Tenn., was also second on the squad in total assists (73) and blocks (19).
Honroth had one of the most prolific three-point shooting seasons in Berry history. The senior from Chattanooga, Tenn., connected on 69 three-pointers in 2022-23, with 37 coming in SAA play.
Costas, the 2021-22 SAA Defensive Player of the Year, repeats his Honorable Mention recognition from 2021-22. The senior from Norcross started all 28 games, dishing out 67 assists while averaging 6.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
An SAA First Team member in 2021-22, Johnson returned for his final year of eligibility and scored his 1,000th career point en route to Honorable Mention status. Johnson averaged 9.1 points per game and handed out 61 assists.
Blankenship, Lee earn recognition for Berry women
Sydney Blankenship and Kenadie Lee were each named Second Team All-Southern Athletic Association as the league announced its postseason honors Monday in Atlanta.
In addition, Elly Callihan and Elizabeth Sierzant were each named SAA Honoable Mention. The awards come one day after Sylvia Kahoro was named SAA All-Tournament.
A senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn., Blankenship was named SAA Player of the Week earlier this season. A First Team All-SAA member last season, Blankenship averaged 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Berry in 2022-23. Her points per game average was second on the team, and she cleared 300 points in a season for the first time in her career.
Lee was Berry's leading scorer as a sophomore, averaging 13.1 points per contest. The Sylvania, Ala., native went 84.8 percent from the free-throw line in 2022-23. She scored in double-figures in 18 games for the Vikings and finished the season with 353 points.
Callihan came into her own as the season progressed, earning SAA Player of the Week honors before the season ended. The Ellijay native set season-highs with 23 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Birmingham-Southern Feb. 5. She also scored 21 points in an upset win at SAA regular season champion Centre one week later.
Sierzant joined Lee as one of the only two Vikings to play in all 27 games this season. She scored 7.8 points per game and added 5.3 rebounds per contest while dishing out 60 total assists. The senior from Savannah scored in double-figures six times.
Kahoro was named to the SAA All-Tournament Team after leading the Vikings to a comeback win over Oglethorpe in the quarterfinal round. In that game, Kahoro scored 22 points - one off her season-high - as Berry rallied to win 64-63.
The Vikings finished the season with a 16-11 record overall and an 8-6 mark in the SAA.