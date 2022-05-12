Garvin Edwards has been named head wrestling coach at Darlington School. He will also serve as academic support coordinator in the Teaching and Learning Center.
"I'm so pleased that we are able to provide for our wrestling program a coach with Garvin's experience, knowledge and connections," said Athletic Director Eddie Guth. "He is a tremendous worker, determined and dedicated at all times, and I am so glad he is a Tiger."
With over 30 years of experience in teaching and coaching, Edwards is coming to Darlington from Opelika Middle School, where he served as a P.E. teacher and football coach. Previously, he spent 15 years teaching and coaching at Armuchee Middle School and Armuchee High School, serving as athletic director from 2001-2004, and 14 years at Cartersville Middle School.
During his career as a wrestling coach, Edwards has coached 22 individual state champions, 71 individual state placers and one state championship team. He is a five-time winner of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's Coach of the Year Award and was inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.
"I want to thank Darlington for giving me the opportunity to become part of their community," said Edwards. "I am eager and excited to begin this new chapter of my life."
A graduate of West Rome High School, Edwards was a three-sport athlete who played football, ran track and wrestled. He then attended Berry College, where he earned a B.S. in Physical Education and Health, with an emphasis on K-12.