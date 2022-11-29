The Model Lady Devils were a young team that improved throughout the season and played its best basketball at the right time to earn a state tournament berth in 2021-22.
Even with a lot of that same cast returning, Model head coach Sally Echols said her team is still very youthful and will look to use the same blueprint as last year in order to achieve that same goal of a postseason trip.
Echols, now a veteran on the sideline, has several contributors back from last year's Lady Devils' squad that narrowly missed upsetting higher-seeded Heard County in the first round of the state tournament last February. Among those key players are Sadie Raughton, Rachel Burkhalter and August Betz with several other returnees expected to make significant impacts along with a few new faces on the court the Model fans will get to know quickly.
Here is some info on the Lady Devils and a short interview with Echols to get you up to speed as the hoops season gets underway:
Team Capsule
Head coach: Sally Echols (18th season)
Last year's record: 13-16 (Lost in Class AA State Tournament first round to Heard County
Starters lost: 0
Key Players: Sadie Raughton (G, Soph.), Rachel Burkhalter (G, Jr.), August Betz (F, Soph.), Julia Shinholster (G, Jr.), Morgan Wood (G, Sr.), Javia Samples (G, Fr.), Eva Poyner (F, Fr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
ECHOLS: Defense, Defense, Defense and details of the game. Small things make a big difference in the game of basketball.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success they want to achieve?
ECHOLS: I think our strength and weakness are actually the same...we are young. Not an excuse but a motivator. We will make mistakes, but the intensity is there. Learning the game and developing our skills are key for growth.
RN-T: What are the keys or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
ECHOLS: Refer to question 1 and 2. (Laughs)
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
ECHOLS: My hope is that their confidence and game grow each game. I feel sure that, similar to last year's team, the best is yet to come with this group. Looking forward to seeing the final product. In the meantime, we will grind and go to work.