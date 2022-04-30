Coosa turned to junior lefty Gavin East to get them out of trouble in the top of the first on Saturday afternoon. He proceeded to do that and a whole lot more.
East came on in relief and got a huge out to leave the bases loaded after Haralson County had already scored two runs in the opening inning and then proceeded to fire six scoreless frames after that to lead the Eagles to a clutch 4-2 victory in the decisive Game 3 of their Class AA State Playoff first-round series.
In all, East went 6 1/3 innings and gave up just two hits while striking out two to earn the win as he helped punch Coosa's ticked to the second round where they will visit Thomasville for a three-game series starting on Wednesday.
"They had the bases loaded, and we always talk about stopping the bleeding. Gavin came in and did that with a big out and just did a tremendous job the rest of the way," said Coosa head coach Michael Dougherty. "He threw strikes and did everything we could've asked out of him. I think he only had one walk, and our defense made some big plays behind him. He finished it off with a three-pitch inning in the seventh and let his defense make the plays we needed."
Haralson County (13-12), who forced Saturday's winner-take-all Game 3 with a 14-3 victory in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Friday following a 5-3 Coosa win in Game 1, jumped on Eagles' starter Hayden McBurnett in the opening inning with leadoff man Clay Hyatt roping a triple to start the game and then coming home to score along with teammate Haldyn Williams, who walked to reach base, on a two-run single by Colton Sanders.
After another Rebels' hit, a hit-by-pitch and a walk, Dougherty turned to East with the bases loaded and two outs, and the lefty got a pop-out to first to get out of the jam with no further damage.
Coosa (22-8) immediately cut into the deficit on an RBI-groundout by McBurnett in the bottom half of the first as he got a measure of revenge in the batter's box after the tough start on the mound.
The crucial offensive inning came in the third for the Eagles as Cody King and East both singled to lead off the inning, and McBurnett followed a few batters later with his second RBI of the game which came on a single. During the next sequence, East got in a rundown between third and home on a pick-off attempt but out-maneuvered the defense to cross the plate for the go-ahead run.
Andrew Holt knocked in the final run of the third on a sacrifice fly to bring in McBurnett for a little insurance. That run support ended up being plenty for East who got out of his next biggest jam in the sixth as he got a groundout to leave Haralson County runners stranded at second and third.
East said he has been used as an option to get his team out of trouble before this year and today he said he was able to rise to the occasion with the help of his defense behind him.
"Coach has put me in a situation like that a few times this season where we needed an out," said East. "Being down 2-0, we know we can come back and score more than that with our lineup so we just needed to stop the bleeding. I felt confident coming in, and I was going to live outside with my pitches and it worked out well today. Our defense mad a lot of really good, solid plays today. Even when we had a couple of errors you know that's going to happen. That's part of baseball. I just stayed positive and kept pitching."
King and East led the Eagles in the top two spots in the lineup as King went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs and East was 2-for-3 with a run scored. McBurnett finished with a hit and two RBIs, Holt drove in a run and Trent Cantrell and Pacey Smith also had a hit apiece.
Hyatt was the lone hitter for Haralson County with multiple hits as he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Sanders finished with a hit and two RBIs, and Holden Davis and Carson Ray each had a hit as well.
Hyatt took the loss on the mound for the Rebels after pitching 3 2/3 innings and giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out three. Davis came on in relief and pitched 2 1/3 innings scoreless as he didn't allow a hit and struck out three while walking two.
Times are yet to be announced for Coosa's second-round series at Thomasville which will start on Wednesday. Dougherty said he is proud of the way his team battled the whole series against Haralson County and is excited that his group gets to advance to play more baseball in 2022.
"Overall it was just a great team victory from the whole series to just this single game today," said Dougherty. "We're thrilled to death to be able to make that trip to Thomasville. It's something positive for program and for this community. And we beat a good team to be able to do it. I've got much respect for Haralson County and that whole region. Our region with Model, Pepperell and us, we all beat some good teams to advance. Our region schedule prepared us well for playoff baseball."
"It's really exciting," added East of his team getting to play in the second round. "We went to Game 3 with Lovett last year in the first round but lost so we wanted to go further and get better each year. We knew Haralson County was going to be a solid team, but we did what we had to do to get to make that trip to Thomasville."