A couple big offensive innings kicked off the show on Tuesday, and three dominant frames from pitcher Caroline Morgan closed it as Pepperell earned an important 9-4 region victory on its homefield over Chattooga.
The Lady Dragons (15-2, 8-1 Region 7-A Division I) came out with some hot bats scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and adding seven more in the second, all with two outs, to grab a big lead early.
After Chattooga (11-7-1, 5-4) put together a little rally of its own with three in the third and one in the fourth, Morgan was simply having no more of that as she shut down the Lady Indians over the final three innings, allowing just one more hit and striking out seven in those three frames alone to put the exclamation point on the victory.
"I had to make some adjustments because I wasn't getting the strikes out the outside so I had to work more inside those last few innings," said Morgan. "And I had to change my mindset too. I needed to come back stronger after a couple tough innings. You are going to give up innings like that sometimes, but I just had to have confidence in myself to come back from it, make adjustments and finish the game strong. We got some strikeouts, and the defense was great behind me."
"Chattooga is a great club and very well coached so we knew they weren't going to go away quietly after we got that lead," added Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman. "But (after they scored their runs), Caroline bared down and found another gear to hold them right there. She made some great pitches and did a great job."
Morgan earned the win by tossing the complete game of seven innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits with an impressive 14 strikeouts and just two walks.
Pepperell got the offense started early as an RBI single by Cloey Mitchell and a sacrifice fly by Morgan Willingham gave their team a 2-0 lead after one inning.
After the Lady Indians got the first two outs quickly in the bottom of the second, the Lady Dragons put together a seven-run rally with multiple clutch hits to keep the inning alive. Jolie Splendore had a two-run double which was followed by Ansley Farmer's RBI double, another RBI single from Mitchell, an RBI single from Riley Nelson and the final two runs in the frame coming in to score on an error.
"Our kids came out and set the tone in those first two innings by putting the ball in play," said Rickman. "We really swung it well from top to bottom today, and getting that lead helps Caroline and Morgan (Willingham) and the defense have more confidence and let them do their thing."
Facing a 9-0 deficit going to the third, Chattooga had a two-out rally of its own as Ally Croy connected for a three-run homer that followed an error and a walk to cut the Lady Dragons' lead to six.
An inning later, Chattooga's Tori Ward ripped an RBI double down the left-field line to drive in another run and make it 9-4, but that was the final Lady Indian player to cross home plate as Pepperell's Morgan held the line from there.
"This was a really big game for us because it allowed us to clinch a top-three spot in the region," said Morgan. "Our offense worked well together and jumped on them early, and we got the job done."
In total for the Pepperell lineup, the top three hitters in the order (Splendore, Farmer, Mitchell) combined for five hits and five RBIs. Farmer had a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, Mitchell had two hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored and Splendore had a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored.
Morgan Willingham added an RBI, three walks and a run scored, and Aubrey Ashley also had a double and scored a run.
Along with Croy's three-run blast and Ward's RBI double, the only other Chattooga player to record a hit was Valaceia Burris who went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Kaymin Callaway was the starting pitcher for the Lady Indians and took the loss after going two innings and allowing nine runs (five earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Brinley Thomas did a good job in relief to hold Pepperell where they were following the early outburst as she pitched four shutout innings, didn't allow a hit and walked three.
Pepperell had another huge game on the road on Wednesday as it traveled to Dade County in a battle between two teams with just one loss in region play. The Lady Dragons will then close out the regular season with home matchups against Darlington at 5 p.m. on Monday and Trion at 5 p.m. next Wednesday.
"We're excited about the opportunity," said Rickman of his team's final stretch. "Late in the season that's all you can ask for is an opportunity, and these kids have presented themselves with one by how hard they've worked and how well they've played so far this season. This win today solidifies us in the top three in the region, but we've got bigger goals than that. We're grateful to have a chance to accomplish those goals."