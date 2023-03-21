A quick-strike goal, tough defense and relentless attacking helped stake Model to an early lead, and the Blue Devils held on to top Murray County 3-1 at home on Monday night in a Region 7-AA game.
The Blue Devils needed less than a minute to gain an advantage on the Indians. Elijah Marshall slid a pass to Jonathan Ogle who knocked the ball into the lower right corner of the goal handing Model a 1-0 lead in the opening minute of the contest.
“That first goal was awesome, because we know that they play hard. We knew we needed to put something on the board early to let them know that we are here, and we’re not going away,” Model head coach Donnie Mendence said. “Last game, we had a little bit of trouble scoring on them. They have a great goalkeeper, so putting that goal in in the first 40 seconds was phenomenal to set the pace, give us confidence and let us relax a little.”
Model’s offense continued to take numerous shots on goal throughout the opening half but couldn’t find the back of the net again, carrying the 1-0 lead into halftime.
The second half opened much like the first with the Blue Devils again finding the back of the Indians’ net in quick fashion. In the 43rd minute, Marshall sent a long ball from just past midfield to Ogle, who ran onto it and past two Indians’ defenders before ripping a shot into the lower left corner, staking Model to a 2-0 lead.
Murray County managed to mount a slightly better attack in the second half and Isaac Michelena corralled a ball about 20 yards away from the goal before launching a picture-perfect strike near the top bar, cutting the Blue Devils’ lead to 2-1 in the 59th minute.
“We were subbing a bit because I was trying to keep some legs fresh, and we relaxed a little too much on the goal,” Mendence said. “We put the starters back in and the offense carried us there like they did all night. They kept the pressure off of our defense by keeping the ball in the other half.”
The two teams battled back and forth for the final 20 minutes of play. Model had a couple of solid chances. Jack Robinson had a well hit header that Murray County’s keeper managed to save in the 66th minute.
Model's Grayson Davis launched a shot at goal that the keeper also saved in the 73rd minute, but the Model offense refused to relent and a few moments later, Robinson served a nice corner kick that Benton Potts got a shoulder on before Lakin Dancause knocked it into the goal for a 3-1 lead.
Robinson had one more header that just went over the top bar in the 79th minute, as the Blue Devils closed out the contest for another big region win.
The win moves Model to 10-3-1 overall and 8-1 in Region 7-AA. They play Haralson County at home on Wednesday.
“We’re trying to get every single win at this point. We are trying to at least get co-region champs, even if we are the No. 2 seed because of tiebreaker,” Mendence said. “We’re preaching 1-0 every single game so getting every region win is really important.”
Model is currently tied atop the region standings with North Murray, and the two teams split their two regular-season meetings.