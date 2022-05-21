The Coosa Eagles wrapped up their spring practices on Friday with an open practice in front of their fans for "Eagles Under the Lights." The practice lasted approximately an hour and a half, and attendees got to catch a glimpse at how the Eagles are progressing heading into the summer and the fall.
Coosa head coach Joey Mathis said he was pleased with how the night went and how the entirety of spring practice has gone.
“We’ve had a really good spring – had nine good days, and we’re finishing it off with a really organized practice,” Mathis said. “We’ve had a lot of colleges come through this spring. It’s been good. We’re like everybody else - a work in progress right now. We’re just trying to keep everybody healthy with a lot of excitement going into the summer.”
During Friday evening’s festivities, fans got to see the Coosa varsity squad focus on offensive and defensive drills, running offensive and defensive plays, running Oklahoma drills (or Circle of Life drills as Mathis calls them), and catching punts before calling it a night. (The middle school team did much of the same on the opposite side of the field).
Coosa faces their fair share of challenges this offseason, including having to replace multiple coaches and players from last year. One of the most notable coaching changes was Tayler Owenby taking over as offensive coordinator, among other staff changes.
The Eagles are currently at around 54 varsity players right now according to Mathis. One of his biggest areas of focus was getting his younger players reps.
“We’ve just been getting a lot of guys reps to see what they can do,” Mathis said. “We’ve got a lot of upcoming ninth graders to add to the mix. They’ve had a great offseason in the weight room, and we wanted them to transfer that out here. We lost about 13 or 14 seniors last year, so we've got some holes to fill."
Mathis said he has used this spring to make sure his team learns the fundamentals before anything else.
“We want to get really good at what we do offensively and defensively – our base stuff,” Mathis said. “It’s been a lot of fundamentals in the spring. If we focused on anything, it’s learning to play with our hands, learning to play fast, knowing where our leverage is and those types of things. We’ve worked on the fundamentals of how to get where we need to get, who we need to block, who we need to tackle.”
As the calendar changes and Coosa edges closer to summer practices with full pads, Mathis said he thinks this spring set the right tone and was positive about his team moving forward.
“We've got a lot of good young kids right now, and our upcoming seniors are doing well,” Mathis said. “They’re providing a lot of leadership right now. We've just got to work on consistency, taking care of each other in practice and all the things you've got to do to be successful. The kids are excited. A lot of them have had a good spring. A lot of those young kids are learning.”
Coosa will begin their summer conditioning program soon which will lead right into official fall practice in late July. The Eagles open the season with a non-region contest at home against Southeast Whitfield on Aug. 19.