Coaches often say that basketball is a game of runs, and a Coosa run to open the fourth quarter was the difference on Tuesday night as two local rivals got together for a Region 7-AA showdown.
The Eagles opened the final period of the game with a 12-0 run to take the lead over Model and held on from there as they pulled out a 58-56 victory on their rivals' home court.
Coosa (10-8, 6-2 in 7-AA) trailed 43-40 after three quarters of back-and-forth action between the two rivals but was able to come up with some timely baskets over the first several minutes of the fourth while also holding Model without a bucket until the 3:18 mark of the final period.
The Eagles eventually went up by 10 at 57-47 on a 3-pointer from Zaire Philyaw, his fifth of the night, with 2:30 left in the game, but the Devils wouldn't go away quietly as they fought all the way back to within two on a contested 3 by Dane Fisher with 1.7 seconds remaining. After Coosa couldn't convert at the free throw line on the other end, Model got one last chance, but a half-court heave came up short to seal Coosa's victory.
"(Model) changed from a zone to man, and we were able to get some good looks at shots three straight trips to start the fourth quarter," said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. "That run was kind of the difference in the game. I was really surprised the way our kids played tonight after being flat the last two games. But I know this game against Model means a lot to them so they came out and played hard tonight."
The teams battled for control of the game from the get-go as the first quarter featured seven ties and multiple lead changes before Model (13-5, 4-3) grabbed a slim 20-17 lead at the end of the period. The second quarter was much of the same as the Devils went up by seven at one point, but Coosa fought right back and ended the half with a 10-3 run to send the teams to the locker room with the game tied 30-30 at the half.
Model once again built a small lead late in the third quarter at 42-37 and eventually settled for a three-point advantage at 43-40 heading to the fourth before Coosa's game-defining run to open the final period.
Philyaw was the top scorer in the contest with 20 points, including five 3s. Joseph Richardson added 19 points, including three 3s, and had seven big points in the fourth. Landon Tate knocked down a pair of 3s to score six points for the Eagles as well.
Philyaw said he was proud to do whatever he could to help his team win in such a crucial region rivalry game.
"I feel like I'm a good role player for my team, and I can do whatever they need me to do," said Philyaw, a senior. "Hitting those 3s tonight helped us get momentum. It's exciting to win a game like this. This is the first time in my four years that we've been able to beat Model twice in the same season."
Cole Mathis was the top scorer for Model in the loss as he had 14 points, including four 3s. Derion Richardson knocked down three 3s of his own and totaled 13 points for the game, Jeremias Heard scored eight points and Fisher and Jakenes Heard each added seven.
Model head coach Jacob Travis said Coosa made the plays needed to win in the fourth, and his team wasn't able to take advantage of their chances.
"They made shots...they got in transition a few times and was able to score in the fourth quarter," said Travis. "We got we wanted offensively several times an didn't capitalize. That was the story of the game. They shot it well down the stretch. Credit to them."
Coosa is back on their home court on Thursday when they host Fannin County at 7:30 p.m. for another 7-AA contest. Model will be on the road on Friday at Dade County at 7:30 p.m. to try to get back on the winning side of things in region play.