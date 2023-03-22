Coosa grabbed the momentum with three first-inning runs and its pitchers got out of multiple jams to secure a big 6-4 win on the road at region rival Pepperell in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday at Otis Gilbreath Field.
The Eagles (7-9, 4-3 7-A Division I) wasted no time getting on the board in the matchup with Pacey Smith bringing home the first run thanks to an RBI double and Hayden McBurnett following right behind with a two-run single to give the visitors a quick 3-0 advantage in the top of the first.
After Pepperell threatened with baserunners in the first and second but Coosa starter Andrew Earwood and his defense were able to work out of it with no damage, the Eagles added two more to their lead in the top of the third as Cord Youngblood came through with a two-out, RBI single followed by McBurnett coming home to score on a ball to the backstop to make it 5-0.
"That was a huge for us to get started like that at the plate," said Coosa head coach Hunter Davis. "We wanted to come out swinging and we did. We talk about doing the little things right. One of those things is getting the leadoff runner on in as many innings as we can. We weren't able to do that a lot tonight, but the guys worked with what they had and were able to push some runs across. We haven't had very many innings this year when we score three or more runs, but even after that our guys weren't complacent and were able to add on to it."
Pepperell (11-5, 6-1) scored its first run of the contest in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Ryan Ely and then cut the deficit to two with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an RBI single by Hunter Godfrey and a sac fly from Sam Ross.
McBurnett came on in relief of Earwood in the fifth to halt Pepperell's rally and strand a pair of runners on base. Coosa then responded to get one of those two runs right back in the top of the sixth as Earwood provided an RBI single.
The Dragons mounted its final charge in the bottom half of the inning as Kaleb Davis drove in a run on an RBI groundout to bring home Blake Floyd who had doubled off the wall to lead off the inning. That was as close as Pepperell got, however, as McBurnett got out of the frame with no further damage and then pitched a scoreless seventh.
Earwood earned the win by going 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts, three walks and one hit-by-pitch. McBurnett was strong in relief as he tossed the final 2 2/3 and gave up only one run on two hits with two walks.
"Andrew pitched well. He got in a rough patch (in the fifth) so we went ahead and pulled him and got Hayden in there," said Hunter Davis. "We trust Hayden to come in and close out a game like that. He throws strikes and has shown that he can get big outs for us."
At the plate for Coosa, McBurnett finished with a hit, two RBIs, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored. Smith added his double and RBI, and Youngblood and Earwood each had a hit and an RBI. Trent Cantrell also had a hit, a walk and scored two runs.
Ely led the Dragons offensively with a 3-for-3 day that included a double, an RBI and a run scored. Floyd was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored. Kaleb Davis and Godfrey each added a hit and an RBI, and Ross drove in a run.
Layton Sanford took the loss for Pepperell after pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs on five hits with seven strikeouts, three walks and a hit-by-pitch. Cade Middleton came on in relief in the sixth and didn't allow a hit while striking out one, and Will York pitched a scoreless seventh.
"We didn't do enough to deserve to win tonight, and Coosa did," said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown, who saw his team's 10-game winning streak and unbeaten run so far in region play come to an end on Tuesday. "We didn't play our brand of baseball tonight, and Coosa made us pay for it. But we've got to remember that this is a three-game series, and everything is still out in front of us that we want to accomplish. We need to show up on Thursday with better approaches and know that we're going to get everybody's best every time we play."
The two teams will meet again on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Game 2 of the series at Coosa.
"This is a huge region win for us," said Hunter Davis. "(Pepperell) was 6-0 coming into this week, and we dropped a game we probably shouldn't have last week so this was a really good start to this series. We knew this week was going to be really big for this team and especially our group of seniors. We'll come back Thursday and try to get another one. I think we have our pitching set up well, and it should be a big night on our home field."
After Thursday's game the two Floyd County foes will close out the three-game set on Friday at 5:30 p.m. back at Pepperell.