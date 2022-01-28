The Coosa boys got off to a bit of a slow start on Thursday, but they made up for it with an impressive second quarter that proved to be the difference in a region victory on their home court.
The Eagles battled to a 15-11 lead after one quarter against Fannin County, but got going in a hurry in the second, outscoring the visiting Rebels 21-10 in the period to build a double-digit lead they didn't relinquish in a 65-54 win in 7-AA play.
Coosa (11-8, 7-2 in 7-AA) went in to the half with a 36-21 lead and kept the lead right around that margin in the third quarter as they answered each time Fannin County (6-12, 3-4) made a small run as they took a 54-38 advantage to the fourth. The Rebels continued to battle but the deficit was too much to overcome as they closest they got was within 11 late in the game.
"We had a little spurt there in the second quarter that was really important because if we wouldn't have gotten a little bit of a lead at the half, we would've been in a dogfight there in the fourth quarter," said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. "(Fannin County) really played us well in the second half. They are a tough team to play against. They make it difficult on you with just how hard they play and how scrappy they are. But we were able to figure out what to do against their press a little, and we got deeper tonight by having a few more guys play than normal."
Joseph Richardson continued his strong offensive play of late for Coosa with a game-high 29 points, including three 3-pointers. Zaire Philyaw was also in double figures with 11 points, and Aaron Davis added nine.
Fannin County's top scorer in the loss was Landon Norton with 18 points, all coming in the second half.
Coosa's win coupled with their victory at Model on Tuesday keeps them in the No. 2 spot in the 7-AA standings behind region-leading Chattooga. Lewis said that's what it's about this time of the season is battling for one of the two spots for the region tournament.
"You don't want to be in a position where you drop down to the No. 4 or 5 seed with a loss late in the season," said Lewis. "We're working to put ourselves in better position once the region tournament starts. I'm just so proud we're at this point. I wouldn't have thought we would be here looking back before the season, but our guys have played hard, especially in these region games that are so important."
In the Coosa-Fannin County girls game earlier on Thursday, the Lady Rebels put together a dominant defensive performance as they rolled to a 49-9. Fannin County (17-2, 7-0 in 7-AA) held Coosa (3-16, 1-8) to just four points in the first half as they led 23-4 at the break and then forced the shortened fourth quarter by building a 37-6 advantage after three quarters.
The Coosa girls and boys are back at home on Tuesday to host Dade County in a pair of 7-AA contests at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Fannin County is on the road at Gordon Central on Tuesday for a region doubleheader of their own starting at 6 p.m.