The Coosa Eagles built an early lead and won comfortably by a 31-14 score against Towns County on Friday to celebrate Homecoming at Branch Bragg Field.
The win for the Eagles (2-2) pushed them to consecutive victories for the first time since opening the 2020 season 2-0. Coosa defeated Gordon Central on the road two weeks ago before an off week last week.
The Eagles' defense got the momentum started early in the game as linebacker Jyshughn Turner picked off a Towns County pass on the third play from scrimmage and returned it for a touchdown to give his team a quick 7-0 lead.
A few minutes later, Coosa added to its advantage with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Josh Dixon to DJ Hames, and then a 24-yard Chester Reyes field goal early in the second quarter made it 17-0, which was the score at the break.
The Eagles all but put the game away midway through the third quarter with a two-yard touchdown run by Harrison East to make the score 24-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, Towns County (1-3) put a score on the board via a touchdown pass to make it 24-6, but Coosa answered right back on the ensuing kickoff as Hames went 80 yards to the house to push the lead back out to 31-6.
Towns County got a kick return touchdown themselves in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late as the Eagles celebrated a win on their homefield.
Coosa will look to keep the momentum going next Friday when they open Region 7-A Division I play at home against Floyd County rival Armuchee.