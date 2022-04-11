Coosa went on the road for a region doubleheader on Friday afternoon and came away with a split against Fannin County, falling 3-1 in Game 1 before bouncing back to win Game 2 by a 13-3 score.
The Eagles (15-7, 11-4 in 7-AA) took the series with the win on Friday after previously defeating Fannin County 4-1 on Thursday in the series opener.
In the Game 1 loss on Friday, Cody King was the lone player to record multiple hits for Coosa as he finished with two. Pacey Smith had a hit and an RBI, and Gavin East also had a hit and a run scored.
Trent Cantrell took the loss on the mound despite solid work as he went six innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four.
The Eagles bounced back in the nightcap as they turned around a 3-2 Fannin County lead after one inning with a five-run second. Coosa then added five more in the fourth and one in the sixth to force the mercy rule.
Six different Eagles’ hitters had two hits or more as they were led by Smith’s 3-for-4 effort that included a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Cantrell also had a double among two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Hayden McBurnett recorded two hits, drove in three and scored two.
Also with multiple hits was Ashton Williams with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, Gavin East with two hits and two runs scored and Ryan Smith with two hits, an RBI and one run scored. Andrew Holt also contributed a hit and an RBI.
East earned the win as he pitched five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out seven. McBurnett pitched an inning of scoreless relief as he only allowed one hit and struck out one.
Coosa was back at home on Monday to open another region series against Chattooga. They will continue the series on Wednesday at Chattooga at 5:30 p.m.
In other recent prep baseball action:
North Cobb Christian 4, Darlington 2
The Tigers chipped away at the deficit late but couldn’t quite overcome North Cobb Christian’s early offense in a region loss on the road on Friday.
Darlington (7-12, 1-6 in 7-A Private) saw North Cobb Christian score four in the first to grab the early momentum. The Tigers’ pitching was able to keep them right there, however, and eventually scored a run in the sixth and seventh to cut the deficit in half.
Thomas Norris took the loss despite a strong effort on the mound as he went five innings and gave up four unearned runs on six hits while striking out three. Hill Shropshire pitched one inning of scoreless relief.
At the plate, Darlington was led by Logan Floyd who had a hit and drew two walks and Slade Clevenger who had a hit and an RBI. Jack Payne and Talan Shirey also contributed a hit and a walk apiece.
“Our two pitchers tonight, Norris and Shropshire, gave us every opportunity to win the game,” said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. “It was a Herculean effort by Norris. He was able to keep them off balance for five innings, but when you play a team like North Cobb Christian you have to play near perfect in the game. Offensively we stranded 10 runners with chances to score. We had a lot of fight at the plate, just not enough to push more runs across. We are proud of the players not quitting when things looked bleak. A lot of positives to build on from tonight going into our next region game next week.”
Darlington will visit Christian Heritage for another region contest on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Model 12, Trion 0
The Devils busted the game open late for a convincing non-region road win on Friday.
Model (18-3) led 3-0 after one inning and added another run in the fourth before compiling an eight-run rally in the fifth to put the game out of reach and force the mercy rule.
Jacob Brock had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Devils offense, and Brant Pace finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as well. Dillon Silver contributed two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI, Landon Cantrell had a double and two RBIs, Davis Chastain compiled two hits and three runs scored and Jace Armstrong and Jake Ashley each drove in a run.
Frank Curry earned the win by pitching four innings and allowing no runs on two hits. Armstrong pitched one inning of relief as he didn’t allow a run or a hit and struck out three.
Model was at Pepperell on Monday to open up a crucial 7-AA series. The two will be back on the diamond to continue the series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Model.
Troup County 4, Pepperell 1
The Dragons lost a tough non-region test on the road on Friday afternoon.
Landen Loyd finished with two hits for Pepperell (12-10), and Will York, Ayden Frazier, Layton Sanford and Kolby Davis also had one hit apiece. Grant Sheppard had the lone RBI, and Blake Floyd drew a walk and scored a run.
Cade Middleton pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs while striking out one. York and Ethan Tucker also pitched an inning of hitless relief each.
Pepperell was back at home on Monday to host Model in an important 7-AA series. They will travel to Model on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to continue the series.
Shiloh 7, Darlington 2
The Tigers suffered a non-region loss on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Darlington (7-13) scored a run in the first to take a quick lead, but Shiloh rallied for four in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to take control of the game.
Talan Shirey and Jack Payne each recorded two hits for the Tigers, and Slade Clevenger had a hit and an RBI. Thomas Bethel also drove in a run.
Caleb Butler pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on four hits while striking out six. Hill Shropshire came on in relief and tossed 2 1/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits while striking out two.