It’s a rare Thursday night matchup in local high school football this week as Coosa welcomes Gordon Central for a Region 7-AA matchup between two teams looking to get their first win of 2021.
Here’s a more in-depth look at the matchup and what to expect:
Gordon Central (0-7, 0-4) at Coosa (0-6, 0-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Gordon Central leads 5-4
Last Meeting: Gordon Central won 22-7 at home on Oct. 30, 2020
Coosa Key Players: DJ Hames (RB/DB, Jr.), Dalton Denton (RB/LB, Sr.), Hayden McBurnett (QB/LB, Jr.)
Gordon Central Key Players: Peyton Wilson (QB/DB, Jr.), Sean Gray (RB/DB, Sr.), Braxton Carnes (RB/LB, Soph.)
Outlook: Two teams enter this Thursday night affair desperate for their first win of the season. Neither has been able to break through in the win column so far in 2021 so they each are looking at this game as a chance to erase some of those bad feelings about the first half-plus of the season. They are each coming off tough losses in region play last week with the Eagles dropping a home contest to a hot Chattooga team and the Warriors falling on the road to Pepperell in a game that was close at one point it the second half before the Dragons pulled away late. Both Coosa and Gordon Central have capable playmakers at the skill positions that can break big plays in the run game. That’s where this game will be decided. Which defense can slow down the opposing offense’s ground game the best? It is paramount for the Coosa offense to put together some long, grinding drives by using running backs DJ Hames and Dalton Denton to wear down the Warriors’ defense that doesn’t have a whole lot of depth, especially up front. Once they get the ground game established, they will be able to take some shots down the field with quarterback Hayden McBurnett’s arm via the play-action pass. This should be competitive into the second half as both teams know what is on the line, getting their name out of the bottom of the Region 7-AA standings. Look for Coosa to have a little bit more down the stretch and send their home fans away happy as they earn their first victory of the season.
Prediction: Coosa wins 27-19.