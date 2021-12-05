Coosa played their second game of the season on Friday night, as they hosted the Warriors of Cherokee County (Ala.). A thin Eagles team hung in tough for most of the game, but Cherokee County pulled away late to win 62-47.
First-year Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis was positive about his team moving forward after the loss.
“I’m proud of their effort,” Lewis said. “They’re doing a great job of keeping up with me right now. I’m trying not to call too many plays and confuse them. I talk fast, I’m a new coach and they’ve been in another system. So I’m basically saying, ‘You play, and let me see what you do well, and I’ll try to figure out how to catch up with you.’ I’m still catching up with them. There are some talented players on our team. I’m just learning who they are.”
As for the game itself, it was a very competitive, back-and-forth affair. Coosa (1-1) was up 27-26 at the half. Joseph Richardson was a big part of the Eagles first-half success, as he scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the period.
The game was all tied up at 46-46 midway through the fourth quarter, but it was at this point that Coosa seemed to ran out of gas. Cherokee County went on a 16-1 scoring run from there to seal the game
Lewis talked about his team getting tired late in the game.
“I basically played five guys,” Lewis said. “We had a couple of people that we’d used before that were either hurting or didn’t dress tonight, so we were down a couple of big players. It was a learning and a conditioning experience. That was something we as a coaching staff knew about the fourth quarter – we might be in trouble. When we quit driving and just started shooting, I knew we were tired. Really there was nothing I could do at that point.”
While Richardson had the biggest scoring performance on the night, teammate Aaron Davis made his presence felt by adding 11 points, while Zaire Philyaw also finished in double figures with 10.
As for Cherokee County (4-1), it wasn't just one player that stood out on the scoring side of things. It was a balanced scoring effort. Cade Hopper came out on top with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Jaden Wilson finished second on the team with 11 points, and Jack Amos, Landon Caldwell and Jackson Neyman all added nine points apiece.
The Coosa boys are on the road on Tuesday to open the region schedule with a trip to Gordon Central with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.
In the Coosa-Cherokee County girls game earlier on Friday:
Cherokee County (Ala.) 62, Coosa 14
The Coosa girls found themselves severely outmatched on Friday night as they dropped their second game of the season to visiting Cherokee County.
Coosa head coach Jason Shields stressed above all how important it was for his team to not get discouraged but to use this as a learning experience.
“We've got to protect the ball and get a little better,” Shields said. “We didn’t get back in transition. Of course, they got a lot of lay-ups off transition and a lot of lay-ups after our turnovers. When we actually get back and set up, we play pretty good defense. We’re a long way from getting this thing in the direction we want to go. We've got to make sure that they understand that this is just a process. We’ll get there one day hopefully.”
Cherokee County’s Audrey Haygood led both teams in scoring with 15 points, while teammates Audrey Green and Ella Garmany finished second and third, respectively, on the team in scoring with 14 and eight points.
Coosa (0-2) saw four players get on the scoresheet led by Madison Ingram with five.
The Lady Eagles will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they travel to Gordon Central for a Region 7-AA matchup starting at 6 p.m.