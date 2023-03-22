The biggest question for Coosa on Tuesday night at home against region foe Chattooga wasn’t whether the Eagles would win but by how many goals.
After netting seven in the opening half, the Eagles finished off the night early with three more early in the second half to take the game 10-0 via mercy rule.
“It was one of those things where we had to play Coosa soccer,” Coosa head coach Luke Medlock said. “It was nice to be able to share the love, have a bunch of different guys score and hopefully have more confidence when we go to play Armuchee tomorrow.”
Coosa’s offense pressed forward and Chattooga chose to keep the majority of its team deep in its own territory in an attempt to hamper the Eagles' shots on goal. While the tactics did allow the Indians to deflect lots of shots, it also allowed the Eagles to shoot with impunity throughout the first half.
Coosa’s Gehovani Orellana notched goals for Coosa in the second minute, the 25th minute and 30th minute to record a hat trick with 10 minutes remaining in the opening half. Orellana’s second goal might have been the best, as he swiped the ball off the outstretched fingers of Chattooga’s diving keeper and slid it into the lower right corner.
Maicky Velasquez scored off a rebounded shot, snagging the ball and slicing it into the lower right corner for a 2-0 Eagles’ lead in the fifth minute.
Ezra Guerrero struck next for the Eagles, lofting a shot into the top left corner of the goal for a 3-0 lead in the 20th minute.
The next two goals belonged to Orellana, upping the Eagles' lead to 5-0 before Benlly Gonzalez knocked home two more goals. His first came in the 33rd minute when he grabbed a loose ball in the box and slammed it into the left side of the goal for a 6-0 led. His second came in the 39th minute, as his shot found the lower right corner of the goal, handing the Eagles a 7-0 lead going into halftime.
After halftime, Coosa refused to let up with Oscar Santillan scoring with a nice shot over the keepers’ head in the 42nd minute to make the score 8-0.
Luis Sandoval launched a great shot from just outside the box to the top middle of the goal in the 43rd minute to up the score to 9-0.
Carlos Velasquez ended the game with a nice shot in the 54th minute to give Coosa the 10-0 win.
The victory moves Coosa’s record to 5-2-1 overall and 2-2 in Region 7-A Division I with another big region match coming on Wednesday against Armuchee at Coosa.
“We’ve got a lot of tough teams in this region. We do hold our future ahead of us,” Medlock said. “If we win the rest of our games, we’re in (the state playoffs). If we lose any games, we have to hope for other teams to help us out.”