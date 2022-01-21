Coosa held a slim lead at the half after a slow start offensively on Friday night at home against Gordon Central, but they more than made up for it as they got hot quickly in the third quarter, with junior guard Joseph Richardson leading the way, and exploded for a big offensive total and a 77-41 win.
The Eagles (9-5, 5-1 in 7-AA) grinded their way to a 22-19 lead over the visiting Warriors as they teams went to the locker room at the half. Coosa came out like a different team in the third quarter, however, as they immediately went on an 11-0 run to open the period and never looked back after that. In all, they outscored Gordon Central 33-8 in the third to completely take over the game, and Richardson was a huge part of that as he was the one that lit the match, scoring 23 of his game-high 43 points in the period and knocking down five of his 10 3-pointers.
“In the first half, I think we were thinking a little too much about individual things and not playing as a team,” said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. “We talked about that at the half. That was our big thing, and they did a lot better job in the third quarter. (Joseph) really started feeling it. We’ve got several guards that can score, and if we get them all going on the same night, it could mean some big things. But Joseph took over in that third quarter. He is a very unique scorer and can do a lot of things just on talent alone.”
With Coosa leading 55-27 after three quarters, Richardson continued his impressive display in the opening minutes of the fourth as he added 11 more points and three more 3s to his total to give him his career-high number of 43.
“The first quarter wasn’t so good for us, but we came out and started to play better in the third quarter,” said Richardson. “When I hit that first three, I just started feeling it, and everything snapped. I knew if I got an open look at it, it was going in.”
Zaire Philyaw added 17 points for the Eagles, including a few impressive dunks in transition in both halves. Landon Tate scored five as well.
Gordon Central (3-14, 0-7) had one player finish in double figures as Mac McDaniel scored 11 and knocked down three 3s. Zac Pardue added seven points, and Peyton Chastain scored six on a pair of 3s.
Lewis said it was good to get the win and put up the big second half total, but he still wants to see what his team can do in a game where the pace slows down a bit.
“We started using our press in the second half to help get us going, and it worked well because (Gordon Central) struggled a good bit with it,” said Lewis. “I would’ve liked to see us learn some things and run our offense without having to press. It was a good result at the end, but I still think we need to learn how to win without pressing because we know that’s going to be the challenge in games later on in the season and the region tournament.”
Coosa will be on the road on Saturday as they head to Temple for a non-region contest starting at 6 p.m. They return to Region 7-AA play Monday when they visit Dade County at 7:30 p.m. for a makeup of an earlier postponement.
In the Coosa-Gordon Central girls game earlier on Friday:
Gordon Central 47, Coosa 26
The Lady Eagles struggled in the second half as Gordon Central got their offense going and pulled away for a comfortable region road win Friday night.
Coosa (1-14, 0-6 in 7-AA) stayed in the game for a while, trailing by just eight at the half at 22-14, but Gordon Central (10-7, 4-3) outscored the host Lady Eagles 9-4 in the third quarter to push the advantage to double digits. They then put the game away with a strong final period in which they made four 3s and outscored Coosa 16-8.
The Lady Eagles failed to have a scorer reach double figures as Paris Woodard recorded their top point total with nine. Emma Payne added five.
Gordon Central got a big night from Brooke Wilson to lead the offense with a game-high 23 points, including four second-half 3-pointers. Kim Passley added 10 points, and Cassie Chastain scored eight.
Coosa is on the road Saturday as they visit Temple at 6 p.m. for a non-region test. They will then take a trip to Dade County for a region contest Monday starting at 6 p.m.