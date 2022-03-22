Coosa gave up a run early on Monday but held Pepperell scoreless from there and battled back for two of their own to earn a big 2-1 victory in region play at home.
The Eagles (11-3, 7-0 in 7-AA) saw Pepperell grab the lead with a run in the top of the first, but their pitching and defense didn’t allow anymore for the final six innings. The Coosa offense scored single runs in the third and sixth, which was all they needed to rally for the rivalry victory.
Cody King had a stellar outing to earn the win on the mound for Coosa as he went all seven innings for the complete game and gave up just one run on four hits while striking out eight.
At the plate for the Eagles, Ryan Smith had two hits, a stolen base and a run scored, and King had a hit and an RBI as well. Andrew Holt and Hayden McBurnett also had a hit apiece, Trent Cantrell reached on a walk and scored a run and Ashton Williams drew two walks.
Pepperell (6-7, 3-1) had hits from Kolby Davis, Ryan Ely, Landen Loyd and Brenton McGinnis. The Davis hit was a double, and Loyd scored the lone run for the Dragons.
Loyd got the no decision despite pitching well as he went five innings and gave up one unearned run on three hits while striking out four. Logan Lawrence came on in relief and pitched one inning. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out one.
The two teams got together again Tuesday at Pepperell, and they will close out the three-game region series on Friday at 5 p.m. at Coosa.
In other prep baseball action from Monday:
St. Pius X 5, Model 3
The Devils attempted a late comeback but fell short in a non-region loss Monday at home.
Model (11-2) trailed 5-0 after St. Pius X scored two runs in the second, two in the fifth and one in the sixth, but they scored three to cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the sixth. They couldn’t get any closer as the Golden Lions shut them down from there.
Leading the offense for Model was Brant Pace with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Cooper Dean added a hit and an RBI, Jacob Brock had a triple and a stolen base and Jake Ashley had a double. Drake Swiger also contributed a hit, a walk and a run scored.
Davis Chastain pitched the first two innings and gave up two runs on two hits while striking out five. Frank Curry came on in relief and pitched the final five innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits and striking out five.
Model has two more non-region tests this week as they visit Trion on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and head to Darlington on Friday at 4:30 p.m.