Coosa’s offense exploded for four goals in the second half against visiting Trion as the Eagles took care of business to hand the Bulldogs their first region loss of the year with the 5-0 victory.
Now the Eagles have to hope that some other things fall into place for them to reach the state playoffs.
“It was something that was awesome to see, and I wish we could have played like that all year. Unfortunately, it took us till this game to do it,” Coosa head coach Luke Medlock said. “Hopefully, it’s enough to get us in (the playoffs). We need some other things to happen, but we did what we could do tonight.”
While the Eagles won’t know for a few days whether they will reach the postseason, they did everything it needed to do to get itself into position.
The Eagles carried a 1-0 lead out of halftime and continued to increase the intensity and offensive pressure on the Bulldogs as the game wore on.
After three shots in the span of five minutes came ever so close to hitting the back of the net, the Eagles broke through on their sixth corner kick of the game. Chester Reyes took the kick and lofted it across the box, and Luis Sandoval got a foot on it and smashed it into the top left corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute.
The goal fueled the Eagles’ offense which continued to harass Trion’s defenders and keeper. Gehovani Orellana snuck in and swiped the ball off the foot of a Trion defender just outside the box. He carried the ball into the box and was shoved to the ground, drawing a foul and being handed a penalty kick.
On the ensuing kick, Orellana mashed it into the lower right corner to up the lead to 3-0 in the 60th minute.
Five minutes later, Orellana sent a nice pass in to Reyes in the box, and Reyes placed the ball into the lower right corner of the goal, upping the lead to 4-0 in the 65th minute.
Reyes then closed out the scoring on a corner kick in the 78th minute. Benlly Gonzalez took the kick, placing it near the back post, and Reyes managed to head the ball into the upper left corner of the goal to make the score 5-0.
While Coosa’s offense found pay dirt on several occasions, the Eagles’ defense refused to allow a single Bulldog goal all game with keeper George Leon earning the shutout victory with six saves.
Both sides had some solid runs in the first half, and there were several fouls on both sides as physical play ruled the day.
Coosa got on the board first in the fifth minute when Reyes placed a perfect pass between defenders to Maicky Velasquez who ran onto the ball and slotted it into the lower left corner, handing Coosa a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.
Trion’s best scoring chance came in the 25th minute when Austin Cornett went to the ground in the box, and the Eagles were whistled for the foul. The ensuing penalty kick sailed wide left of the goal however, preserving Coosa’s 1-0 lead.
The Eagles had five corner kicks and several chances inside the box but weren’t able to get another solid shot on target in the opening half.
The win moves Coosa’s overall record to 7-3-1 and 4-3 in region, but the Eagles have to wait until everyone finishes region play to see if they might sneak into the state playoffs.
“Our guys never quit, and they kept playing. They could have easily worried about needing all these things to happen and not played hard, but they showed up today and played great,” Medlock said. “These kids have been a lot of fun to coach. I’ve got nothing but great things to say about them.”