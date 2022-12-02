Basketball has been said by many to be a guard game, and that will certainly be the case for the Coosa Eagles this season, as they will depend heavily on their guards to lead on the court.
The bulk of the Eagles’ returning production comes in the backcourt as head coach Tommy Lewis said that will be where his team must play well in order to have the success it aims to have. Seniors Joseph Richardson and Ashton Williams are two of the players who saw a lot of time on the court last season and are once again expected to contribute significantly with their shooting and ball-handling.
Coosa had somewhat of an up-and-down season in 2021-22 with some impressive wins and unexpected losses, but the season ended on a high note as the Eagles went on the road and upset No. 1 seed Callaway in the first round of the state tournament before eventually being knocked out in the next round.
Lewis expects his team to be a tough out for opposing teams on a nightly basis, but it will take some improvement to develop the consistency level with which he wants his Eagles to play.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Tommy Lewis (second season)
Last year’s record: 14-15 (Lost to Northeast-Macon in the second round of the Class AA state tournament)
Starters lost: 3
Key players: Ashton Williams (G, Sr.), Joseph Richardson (G, Sr.), DJ Hames (G, Sr.), Josh Dixon (F, Sr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
LEWIS: Learning how to practice with better attention and effort.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
LEWIS: Quickness. We are not very big, but all of the starters have good quickness and speed. We need to improve our shooting and rebounding on offense and identifying position and spacing on defense.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
LEWIS: We will have to become a better shooting team. We will not get any bigger, so we will have to work for and make open shots.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
LEWIS: We would love to compete for the region championship, but short of that, we would like to return to the playoffs, where anything is possible.