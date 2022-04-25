The Coosa boys laid it all on the line on Thursday in their Class AA State Tournament second-round match at Thomasville and were rewarded with a hard-fought victory to keep their season alive and clinch an Elite Eight berth.
The Eagles rallied back to tie the game three separate times, once in the first half, once in the second half and late in overtime before eventually outlasting the host Bulldogs in a penalty-kick shootout by converting their ninth kick to seal the 4-3 victory.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, Brady Williams scored for Coosa (14-3-1) to draw even just before the half. Thomasville (16-2-1) again took the lead in the second half, but the Eagles got another equalizer from Maiky Velasquez to make it 2-2 and eventually sent the game to overtime.
In the extra session, the host Bulldogs looked to be headed for a victory after scoring in overtime, but Coosa's Gavin Williams connected for a goal on a corner kick with less than a minute remaining in the second overtime to tie the game and send it to the penalty-kick shootout.
Coosa proceeded to make four out of five attempts in the shootout, and goalkeeper George Leon saved one of Thomasville's attempts to send the game into sudden-death kicks. Leon then made another save on the third sudden-death kick by the Bulldogs, and Thomasville followed that up by hitting one off the post on their fourth attempt. Benlly Gonzalez stepped to the spot and converted his attempt on the ninth total kick to send the Eagles to a dramatic victory.
Also converting penalty-kick attempts in the shootout were Brady Williams, Jose Valerio, Gavin Williams, Wesley Ordonez, Luis Sandoval, Klea Theakson and Chester Reyes.
The win pushed Coosa into the next round where they will visit Union County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Eagles are looking to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2017 when they finished as state runner-up.
In other recent prep soccer action;
Grovetown boys 4, Rome 3 (PKs)
The season came to an end for the Wolves after a heartbreaking loss in a penalty-kick shootout on Friday night in the second round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament.
Rome (13-5-1) got a clutch goal from Isaac Vardy with just three minutes left in overtime to tie the game at 3-3 and send it to penalty kicks. Eventually, Grovetown (16-2) outlasted the Wolves in the shootout 4-3.
Converting penalty-kick attempts for Rome were Junior Morente, Victor Valencia and Steven Paredes. Morente and Valencia also had the two goals in regulation which initially forced overtime.
"Ultimately, we ended up falling short, but (our guys) played their hearts out and they have nothing to be ashamed of," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "We are so proud of these seniors for such a wonderful time and commitment they made this season. They will all be missed and loved forever."
Grovetown advances to the Class AAAAAA Elite Eight where they will visit Lassiter on Tuesday.