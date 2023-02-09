Coosa used exceptional play from two senior guards and some timely defense and key turnovers to outlast Armuchee on Wednesday night for a 63-56 win in the opening round of the Region 7-A Division I Basketball Tournament at Armuchee.
Although the Eagles held a 49-29 lead with 1:29 remaining in the third quarter, Armuchee refused to give up and a hot hand from Trenton Cothran got his team going. The sophomore, who was saddled with four fouls at the time, hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then sank another basket.
Jacob Seagraves added a bucket with 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter as the offensive outburst cut Coosa’s 20-point lead in half at 49-39 heading into the final quarter.
The two squads traded shots over the next minute until Cothran nailed another 3, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 53-46. Jordan Joyce hit a basket in the paint on the next possession, cutting the lead to 53-48.
That’s when Coosa’s point guard Ashton Williams took over. The senior hit one free throw and on the next possession stole the ball from an Armuchee player at half court and drove straight to the basket to score, upping the lead to 56-48.
While the Indians would hit a few shots to come close, each time they sank a basket it seemed that Williams would get a steal or a score. After Armuchee cut the lead to five with a 3-pointer from Logan Benedict, Williams answered with a basket. After Benedict hit another shot, Williams and teammate Josh Dixon knocked down free throws to keep the Indians at bay.
That combined with Cothran fouling out midway through the fourth quarter was too much to overcome, as the Eagles carried the lead to the end for the season-extending victory.
“We got a lot of fast-break attempts but we missed a lot too. Armuchee managed to hustle back and keep us from scoring. Give them a lot of credit. What should have been bigger gaps in the scoring wasn’t, because they shot so well,” Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis said. “In the first half, they didn’t shoot as well, but it seemed like none of them missed a 3-pointer in the second half. Armuchee is a young team and we have a couple of senior guards, and I think that made a difference.”
Joseph Richardson, another senior guard for Coosa, helped turn a close contest in the Eagles’ favor early in the second quarter. Richardson and the Eagles’ pressure defense began forcing more turnovers, and they capitalized.
After the Indians’ Harrison Hulsey drained a 3 to give Armuchee a 17-16 lead with 6:06 left before halftime, Richardson and the Eagles took over.
Josh Dixon hit a basket retaking the lead for Coosa, and then Richardson drove to the basket and picked up a foul on back-to-back possessions netting six points off his efforts. Timbaland Mitchell and Chris Payne each drained a 3-pointer for the Eagles, upping the lead to 30-17.
Richardson scored twice more and Armuchee added baskets from Benedict and Seagraves as Coosa took a 34-21 lead into halftime.
“That’s what you hope seniors do. If they don’t you go home. I think the quickness of Williams in the second half was too much, and Joseph is a scorer if he gets hot. He got hot in the second quarter,” Lewis said. “He can be some trouble for someone. It also helped us that Cothran had four fouls early. Especially with the way he can shoot the ball.”
Richardson led all scorers with 23 points while Williams netted 15 points. Dixon scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Mitchell and Lavanye Milsap each scored seven for the Eagles.
Cothran had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double while Logan Benedict narrowly missed a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Jordan Joyce also had a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds, and Hulsey finished with 10 points. Seagraves added nine points.
The win moves Coosa to 11-14 overall as the Eagles now advance to the next of the region tournament and face Dade County on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. with a state tournament berth and a trip to the region semis on the line. Coosa beat Dade County both times they played the Wolverines earlier in the season, but Lewis was cautious about Friday’s game.
“I don’t know how we beat them either time. This team either shows up and plays, or they don’t,” he said. “So if they show up and play on Friday, I think it can be a very good game. Dade is a big strong team and we’re not big, so we will see what happens.”
The loss ends the season for Armuchee, who finishes with a 3-19 record.
In the other boys' opening round game at the region tournament on Wednesday:
Pepperell 75, Dalton Academy 29
Pepperell turned to a vicious pressing defense to start the third quarter of Wednesday afternoon’s opening-round game at the region tournament, forcing a slew of turnovers and scoring even more points on the way to a convincing win over Dalton Academy.
While the Dragons carried a 34-19 lead to open the third quarter, Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence felt that his team hadn’t played at the level it needed to in the first half.
“Our intensity was not great at the start of the game, and we really didn’t start playing like we should until we started pressing in the third quarter. That was really more of what we had envisioned the first quarter was going to look like,” Mendence said. “I get that it’s tough to come out and play in front of a small crowd at 5:30 p.m. We are glad that we got a game under under our belt and played hard like we always do.”
The third quarter pressure defense provided ample opportunity for DJ Rogers to grab steals and buckets underneath, as the senior scored 11 of his game-high 17 points during the quarter.
Alex Rhoades added three baskets and six points in the third for the Dragons, while Gage Owens knocked down seven points. The offense allowed Pepperell to take control of the game, and the defense held the Pumas to a lone basket in the third quarter, as the Dragons carried a 67-21 led into the fourth.
The tenacity and quick scoring in the third quarter wasn’t present in the opening quarter, as Dalton Academy scored a few early baskets. It took almost the entire first quarter for the Dragons to get going offensively.
Rhoades did provide some offense, scoring the last two baskets of the first quarter, handing the Dragons a slim 9-7 lead as the buzzer sounded.
The second quarter saw a different Dragons squad, or one that was able to more readily find net, as the squad launched out on a 21-0 run with Rhoades providing the exclamation point on the scoring run by rushing up the court on a breakaway and slamming the ball through the hoop, extending Pepperell’s lead to 30-7 with 2:27 remaining before halftime.
During that run several Dragons scored. Rogers scored six points by aggressively attacking the paint and taking the ball to the hoop. Landon Lockwood added five points, and Kaleb Buck netted four.
The Pumas managed to finally stem some of the damage behind four 3-pointers before halftime. Jacorri Robinson hit two of them, and Canon Baker and Michael Christopher each swished the nets as well, as Pepperell took a 34-19 lead into halftime.
Rogers led all scorers with 17 points, while Rhoades added 16 and Buck and Owens each netted seven.
Dalton Academy’s Robinson led the Pumas with 14 points.
Pepperell’s record improves to 12-12 on the season, and the win moves them into the quarterfinal round against No. 4 seed Trion on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Armuchee with a state tournament berth on the line.
The Dragons and Bulldogs split their two contests this season, with Trion winning at Pepperell in early December, 59-49, and the Dragons winning at Trion in late January, 52-50.
“We know what is at stake against Trion. We’ve just got to come out super focused. We know it’s going to be a tough game, but our kids are really, really determined on the mission,” Mendence said. “We haven’t made the state tournament since 2017, and my players know that. They know that this one game comes down to it.”