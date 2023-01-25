In a game that featured an incredible amount of back-and-forth shots and momentum shifts, it was the clutch free throw shooting of Coosa that allowed the Eagles to grab a 74-68 overtime victory at home over rival Armuchee on Tuesday night.
The teams battled for control of the contest throughout with each having its share of timely plays on the offensive and defensive end before it was finally decided in the extra session with Coosa (9-12, 5-6 7-A Division I) going going 9-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final 1:04 on the clock.
The Eagles trailed 63-59 following a pair of converted free throws by Armuchee's Trenton Cothran with just over a minute left in regulation, but Coosa's DJ Hames scored on a drive to the basket and teammate Ashton Williams then converted the tying lay-up with 55 seconds remaining after a steal.
Each team had a chance at a potential game-winner in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but neither could convert as the game was sent to overtime all tied at 63-63.
Williams once again scored on a lay-up for the first bucket of the extra session to give Coosa the lead, but Armuchee (3-14, 3-8) responded with a pair of makes from Logan Benedict sandwiched around a free throw from Cothran to push the Indians ahead 68-67 with 54.3 seconds remaining.
Coosa then scored the game's final seven points, all at the free throw line as Joseph Richardson made 4-of-4 and Vanye Millsap converted 3-of-4 to seal the dramatic win.
"We had some great play from our seniors all the way down to our freshmen tonight," said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. "We shot it better from the free throw line in that final stretch than we have in a while. Joseph and Vanye both hit some big ones.
"It's so chaotic in a game like that. Both teams made some big plays. The kids might've been nervous but they really didn't show it. That's a big region win that we needed. We're trying to improve our seeding for the region tournament and trying to stay out of certain spots so every one helps."
Coosa scored the final five points of the first quarter to take a 15-9 lead to the second and then started to get hot from beyond the arc midway through the second quarter to build a 15-point advantage at 35-20. Williams and Timbaland Mitchell had a pair of 3-pointers apiece during the stretch.
But Armuchee battled back to grab some momentum heading to the locker room by scoring seven straight points and cut the deficit to 35-27 at the half. Jacob Seagraves scored two straight buckets to end the second quarter.
Trailing 41-31 in the third, the Indians put together a big run to take the lead, scoring 14 straight points to end the period and head to the fourth with a 45-41 advantage over the host Eagles.
Armuchee led by five separate times in the fourth at 46-41, 48-43 and 61-56, but each time Coosa had the answer to get right back in it before eventually forcing overtime.
Williams led the Eagles with 21 points, including a trio of first-half 3s and six points in the fourth and overtime. Richardson added 17 points with 15 of his coming in the fourth and overtime.
"They (Armuchee) did a good job of limiting Joseph in the first three quarter, but he had a few good defensive plays in the second half that really sparked him and got him going on the offensive end," said Lewis. "And Ashton knocked down some big shots and really put pressure on their guards with his defense."
Hames added 13 points for Coosa, and Mitchell was the fourth player in double figures for his team with 10. Josh Dixon scored seven, including a clutch 3 in the fourth quarter with just over a minute left to get his team back within two points.
Cothran scored a game-high 22 for Armuchee to go with nine rebounds. He had 15 points after halftime and went 9-of-12 from the free throw line. Alyrik Wood also made several big shots to total 16 points, including a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter, and had seven rebounds.
Benedict added nine points for the Indians along with 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Seagraves and Matt Hampson each scored eight points. Jordan Joyce pulled down 13 rebounds.
Coosa will be on the road for a tough region test at Chattooga on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Armuchee is back home to host region foe Trion at 8:30 p.m.